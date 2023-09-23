In wide-ranging Q&A, Justin Turner reflects on his career, his charitable work, and his first year in Boston

With the season winding down, Turner took some questions about life in Boston, his career, and a few fun topics.

Justin Turner intended to stay with the Dodgers for this season before that door closed in December and he agreed to terms with the Red Sox. At 38, he has had one of the best seasons of his career and set an example for teammates with his community service work.

Question: How have you enjoyed your time in Boston?

Turner: “I’ve loved it. It has been fantastic. Love the city, my wife [Kourtney] loves the city. The organization has been first class really since Day 1. When I got hit in the face [by a pitch] in spring training, Chaim [Bloom] and Raquel [Ferreira] and Brandon [Henry, the head athletic trainer] were coming over to the house every day to check on me.

“It’s been great, right up to the top with John [Henry] and Sam [Kennedy] and Tom [Werner].”

Q: Early in your career you were claimed off waivers at one point and then non-tendered by the Mets. But you’ve played 10 years since. Did you think that was possible at the time?

A: “It was crazy. When I got non-tendered in 2013, I didn’t have any offers until the end of January. I saw [Dodgers coach] Tim Wallach at my college alumni game and he talked to Ned [Colletti, the Dodgers’ general manager] about me.

“The other thing that helped was that Michael Young decided to retire. I had some offers; the Red Sox were actually one of them. I was going to sign with Boston and then the Dodgers came in. The National League didn’t have a DH and when I looked at the role players in Boston and they had 90 at-bats and the role players with the Dodgers had 250. It would have been career suicide to go to Boston at that time and sit on the bench.”

Q: You’re fifth among active players and tied for 60th all time for being hit by a pitch 121 times. That’s a lot. Are you proud of that?

A: “I don’t think that’s something anyone strives for. But it comes with the territory with how I stand close at the plate. It’s part of the game and it’s on-base percentage. It’s the same as walking.”

Q: As you get closer, how meaningful would it be to you to drive in 100 runs for the first time in your career?

A: “It would mean there were a lot of good hitters in front of me who got on base a lot. It would be a cool stat to have as you get older. But I don’t think it’s too relevant for this season. Down the road, it’ll seem like a great accomplishment.”

Justin Turner has had a strong debut season in Boston. Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

Q: A lot of your organization’s charitable endeavors have involved veterans and you’ve made it a point to sign a baseball for the military people recognized during games at Fenway Park. Where did that spring from?

A: “My grandpa served but he doesn’t like to talk about it. Then, in 2017, there’s a place in Los Angeles called the Green Center. It’s a huge organization and they came to us with the idea to open a veteran’s home for men. They wanted to have a golf tournament and they asked if they could call it the Justin Turner Golf Classic to raise money.

“We put this thing together in two, three weeks and raised something like $65,000-$70,000 and opened the home and it was awesome. We saw the potential that we could do this stuff on our own instead of having to wait for the Dodgers to invite us and that’s when we started our foundation. We kept on going with the veterans, which is part of our mission statement.

“A few years after the men’s home, we opened a woman’s home. Coming to Boston, there’s a big veteran presence here, as well, and wanted to figure out a way to get involved and found a veteran’s home doing a huge remodel and we were a small part of that.”

Q: Other than baseball players, who’s the most famous person in your phone contacts?

A: “I’ve got [Justin] Timberlake. I’ve got Brad Paisley. I’ve got Chris Harrison. He’s a pretty big one.”

Q: Did you really get married by Orel Hershiser?

A: “Yes. I got to know him really well with the Dodgers and his wife and my wife spent a lot of time together on road trips. It was in Mexico. He did an awesome job.”

Q: Do you think you’ll have some sort of role in baseball once you’re done playing?

A: “Yeah, something. I don’t know what that will be. I don’t know if it’ll be in a uniform or in a booth. But it’ll be something. At worst, a special assistant like a Dustin Pedroia-type thing. Come out once at spring training and once or twice during the year.”

Q: Do you think the pitch clock has been good for the game?

A: “I do. I think with nobody on we can add a couple of more seconds. They said that they tried 20 seconds [in the minors] and it made the game 25 minutes longer, which I don’t believe.

“But not playing four-hour games is great, so the pitch clock has been great.”

FINISHING KICK

Devers coming on as season ends

Rafael Devers has finally found his groove as the season winds down. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

At first glance, this will look like a good season for Rafael Devers. He’ll finish with 35 or so homers, 100-plus RBIs, close to 95 runs, and an OPS around .875.

But anybody who followed the Red Sox this year will know better. Devers was inconsistent and didn’t deliver as hoped.

“The last two weeks, three weeks, that’s what we expect,” manager Alex Cora said. “Not only offensively, but defensively he’s made some subtle adjustments.”

To be more specific, Devers has been getting more comfortable playing alongside Trevor Story. Story’s range to his right has allowed Devers to play a step or two closer to the foul line against certain hitters.

“That’s a different kind of shortstop that we have,” Cora said. “That’s something that probably is going to benefit Raffy. The communication factor you see during the game, they’re talking the whole time and it’s about defense, which is always good.”

Playing well at the end of a lost season doesn’t guarantee anything. But Devers has shown he can play third base. But it’s not like he has much choice. The Sox can’t move him to first base with Triston Casas there and Devers is far too young (26) to become a designated hitter.

The next adjustment for Devers will be to become better at not taking a bad at-bat into the field or letting one error lead to another. There have been several occasions when mistakes have clearly affected him for a few innings.

That he felt the pressure of living up to a new contract was certainly part of it, too. Devers became the face of the team with Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez leaving. That part of it will be easier next season.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Pitcher Bryan Mata is one of eight players the Sox will send to the Arizona Fall League, which starts Oct. 2.

This could be Mata’s last chance to stay on the 40-man roster. The 24-year-old righthander has seen his stock drop over the last two seasons because of injuries, which some in the organization see as a product of his not staying in good condition.

The Sox players are on the Glendale roster under Iggy Suarez, who managed Single A Greenville to the South Atlantic League championship.

▪ Justin Turner received an additional $1 million this season, getting $200,000 bonuses for reaching 480, 500, 520, 540, and 560 plate appearances. If Turner declines his $13.4 million option for 2024, he’ll have made $16 million this season.

▪ The Diamondbacks are discussing an extension with GM Mike Hazen, which would seem to rule him out as a candidate to replace Chaim Bloom.

▪ Worcester hit 215 home runs through 146 games this season, a Triple A record for the Sox. Bobby Dalbec led the way with 33, and nine players had at least 10.

The old mark was 209 by the 1996 Pawtucket Red Sox. Rudy Pemberton and Alan Zinter combined for 53 of them. The immortal Pork Chop Pough added 12.

The WooSox used a record 78 players this season — 46 of them pitchers. The team also sold out 41 of its 70 home games and drew 519,651 fans to Polar Park. That is expected to be sixth in minor league baseball.

ETC.

Adam Wainwright hits the mark

Adam Wainwright finally picked up his 200th career win. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Adam Wainwright won his 198th game June 17. He then went 0-10 with a 10.72 ERA over 11 starts for a last-place team.

He finally broke through to 200 career wins by beating the Orioles on Sept. 12, then the Brewers Monday. At 42, he had a classic Wainwright game, throwing seven shutout innings. He can now retire in peace.

There won’t be another 200-game winner any time soon. Johnny Cueto, who has 144 victories, turns 38 in February. Gerrit Cole, who is 56 wins away at the age of 33, has a solid chance.

The magic number of 300 wins now seems impossible, given how starters are so cautiously used. Justin Verlander, who turns 41 in February, has 255 victories and says he wants to be baseball’s Tom Brady and compete deep into his 40s.

But 45 more victories won’t be easy. Verlander has already made $361 million and is a sure first-ballot Hall of Famer. Creaking to the end like Wainwright may not have much appeal.

Wainwright is the 14th pitcher to win 200 games while playing with only one team, the first since Clayton Kershaw. Before that, you have to go back to Jim Palmer, who won 268 games for the Orioles from 1965-84.

Wainwright was drafted by the Braves in 2000 then traded to the Cardinals in 2003 as part of a five-player deal that sent J.D. Drew to Atlanta.

Zack Greinke is 28 strikeouts shy of 3,000 with what is likely to be one game left this season. He turns 40 next month and is 1-15 with a 5.37 ERA for the Royals and is set to become a free agent. It’s unclear if Greinke will want to return next season — or if the Royals would have him back.

Extra bases

Aroldis Chapman threw a 102.7-mile-per-hour fastball that nicked the outside corner to strike out Rafael Devers on Tuesday night in Texas. It was his 1,143rd strikeout in relief, 10th all time. Hoyt Wilhelm has the record with 1,363. Among active players, Craig Kimbrel is sixth with 1,186 and Kenley Jansen is ninth with 1,159. Chapman struggled with the Yankees in 2022 but has a 2.75 ERA and 16.2 strikeouts per nine innings his season. He’s adjusted his mechanics to include some hesitation and a two-seam fastball. “It’s a lot different. It’s very powerful,” Alex Cora said. “The addition of that sinker is making it tougher.” Devers homered the first time he faced Chapman in 2017 then singled off him five days later. He is 1 for 14 with five strikeouts since . . . Edwin Diaz was pushing to return before the end of the season but the Mets shut that down. The concern was a token appearance or two could cause a setback in his return from knee surgery . . . Kyle Schwarber went into the weekend hitting .196 with 207 strikeouts. Sounds like a pretty bad season. But he also had 123 walks, 45 home runs, 104 runs, 99 RBIs, and an .817 OPS. Schwarber has the most home runs ever by a player with a batting average under .200. Only eight others players have had as many walks, homers, runs, and RBIs in a season. Babe Ruth did it eight times, Barry Bonds four times, and Mark McGwire twice. The others were Lou Gehrig, Chipper Jones, Aaron Judge, Harmon Killebrew, and Mickey Mantle . . . The White Sox may be open to change after all. New GM Chris Getz hired Brian Bannister from the Giants to oversee their pitching. He also added Josh Barfield (Diamondbacks) to become assistant GM and longtime Royals scout Gene Watson. Bannister was with the Red Sox from 2015-19 . . . Jack Flaherty finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting in 2019. Shoulder issues led to diminished velocity and he has a 4.41 ERA since. The Orioles have put him in the bullpen and may not include him on the postseason roster . . . Tampa Bay has settled on the idea of building a 30,000-seat roofed ballpark in the same area as Tropicana Field that would open in 2028. It’s part of a proposed $6.5 billion commercial and residential project. Sounds good, but it’s still a mistake not to be on the Tampa side of Tampa Bay. Once the aura of a new park wears off, attendance could dip again. With Oakland and Tampa Bay solving their ballpark issues, expansion talk will soon heat up. Nashville, Salt Lake City, and Portland, Ore., are expected to be among the contenders . . . Shohei Ohtani is the most important baseball player in the world, but it still remains unclear what kind of elbow surgery he had this month and he hasn’t spoken to reporters since Aug. 9. Statements from agent Nez Balelo and Dr. Neal ElAttrache described a “repair” in his elbow. But it seems Ohtani had what amounted to a second Tommy John surgery as he is not expected to pitch until 2025 but will be able to hit next season. Once Ohtani becomes a free agent and teams review his medical records, more information is likely to seep out . . . Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli left the team and returned to Rhode Island to be with his wife Allie for the birth of their twin sons, Nino and Enzo, last Sunday. Yes, the manager of the Twins has twins . . . Terry Francona has not announced his retirement. But the Guardians will hand out 20,000 “Thank you, Tito” T-shirts before their final home game Wednesday. There will be a video tribute and upper-deck seats will be $11 to mark Francona’s 11 seasons with Cleveland . . . Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com and MLBPipeline.com has a new book that takes you inside of the world of scouting. “Smart, Wrong, and Lucky” profiles how players such as Mookie Betts, Joey Votto, and Albert Pujols were discovered and signed. It’s an interesting look at the process. You can find the book on Amazon . . . It’s hard to come up with an original gift for a star player in his last season. Most teams go with something unique to their city — cowboy boots from Texas, a surfboard from San Diego, etc. — that you wonder if the player even keeps. The Red Sox mark special occasions by giving players their number from the Green Monster, which is usually a hit. The Dodgers came up with a good souvenir for Miguel Cabrera, a framed star in the style of the Hollywood Walk of Fame . . . Happy birthday to John McDonald, who is 49. He went from East Lyme (Conn.) High, UConn-Avery Point junior college, and Providence College to a 16-year career in the majors that included a short stint with the Red Sox in 2013. McDonald, who lives on the South Shore, works for the Guardians in player development and is a good candidate to manage in the majors at some point. Kevin Millar, who is probably talking on television somewhere at this very moment, is 52.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.