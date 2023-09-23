It’s already time for some teams to plan for the playoffs (or the NFL Draft)

Likewise, the nine undefeated teams (including the 3-0 49ers) should feel good about their postseason chances. Since 1990, 171 of 271 teams (63.1 percent) that went undefeated in the first two weeks made the playoffs, including 21 of 33 Super Bowl winners. Making it to 3-0 (or 2-0-1) improves a team’s playoff chances historically to 74 percent.

The nine teams that are 0-2 better win this Sunday. Only once in the past 25 years has a team made the playoffs after starting 0-3 or 0-2-1 (the 2018 Texans). It also happened three times in the ‘90s and twice in the ‘80s.

While there are still 15 games remaining for each team on the NFL schedule, it’s worth paying attention to the teams that are 2-0 and 0-2.

We knew the Ravens, Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers, and even the Dolphins would be great this year. And we expected the Texans, Bears, Panthers, and Cardinals to struggle. Let’s take a closer look at the surprise 2-0 and 0-2 teams (the Patriots would probably be considered a surprise 0-2 team, but they get plenty of ink in this paper elsewhere):

▪ Buccaneers (2-0): Someone forgot to tell the Buccaneers that they’re supposed to be terrible this year as they move on from Tom Brady. Todd Bowles’s team played smart, mistake-free football in close games against the Vikings and Bears. The Buccaneers’ defense is stout as ever, forcing five turnovers and compiling eight sacks in the two wins. And the offense has yet to commit a turnover under quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has completed 69 percent of his passes and taken just one sack. The Buccaneers will show if they’re for real on Monday night when they host the Eagles.

▪ Falcons (2-0): The Falcons outscored the Panthers 14-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away Week 1, then outscored the Packers 13-0 in the fourth quarter in Week 2 to pull off a 1-point comeback win. They are also surprisingly stout on defense, allowing the second-fewest passing yards per game (133.5) and No. 8 in points allowed (17 per game). Quarterback Desmond Ridder is only throwing for 176 yards per game, but he has thrown just one interception, and running backs Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson are carrying the load (151 yards per game at 5.1 yards per attempt). Tough tests await the next two weeks at Detroit and Jacksonville.

▪ Saints (2-0): Wasn’t the NFC South supposed to be terrible? The Saints got to 2-0 by eking out a 1-point win over Titans and 3-point win at the Panthers. The Saints’ offense hasn’t clicked yet under Derek Carr, ranked 25th in points (18 per game) and 29th in the red zone (38 percent). But the defense has been dominant, allowing just one touchdown and stopping the opponent on five of six red-zone trips. They may be able to keep winning with defense in upcoming games against the Packers, Buccaneers, and Patriots.

Sam Howell has Washington off to a surprisingly strong start. Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

▪ Commanders (2-0): The defense was expected to be solid, and so far it has created four turnovers and leads the NFL with 10 sacks. But the offense under young QB Sam Howell and new coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been surprisingly decent, with Howell completing 66 percent of his passes and throwing three touchdowns against one interception. The schedule gets tougher the next two weeks with games against the Bills and Eagles.

▪ Bengals (0-2): They started 0-2 last year and still finished 12-4 and won the AFC North. But the Bengals have a lot more to be worried about this year. Unlike last year, they are already 0-2 in the division after losses to the Browns and Ravens. And Joe Burrow’s calf injury, which kept him out of most of training camp and was aggravated last week, is probably going to linger.. The Bengals are 30th in scoring (13.5 points per game), and Burrow is 29th in completion percentage (56.9), 31st in yards per attempt (4.22), and has one completion more than 25 yards. The schedule does the Bengals no favors, with a surprisingly feisty Rams team on Monday night, followed by a short week at Tennessee.

▪ Chargers (0-2): After close losses to the Dolphins and Titans, they are 0-2 for first time since 2017 despite not turning the ball over yet. The issue, as always, is the Chargers’ defense — 32nd in yards and 30th in points allowed (31.5). The pass defense has been especially atrocious, allowing a league-high 10.3 yards per attempt and eight completions of 25-plus yards. Did you see the veins popping out of coach Brandon Staley’s head during his postgame news conference last Sunday? The Chargers better beat the Vikings on Sunday and/or the Raiders next week or Staley could be out of a job by the Week 5 bye.

▪ Vikings (0-2): Sunday’s game in Minnesota is a battle of 2022 playoff teams and one of the better matchups early in the season, but instead has become a de facto elimination game. The Vikings have reason for optimism despite their record. They turned the ball over seven total times in one-score losses to the Buccaneers and Eagles, but six were lost fumbles, which tend to be fluky. Kirk Cousins is completing 72.7 percent of his passes with six touchdowns, only one interception, and a healthy 8.0 yards per attempt. The bigger question is whether Brian Flores can shore up a 25th-ranked scoring defense (27 points per game).

▪ Broncos (0-2): They began the Sean Payton era with two losses by a total of 3 points to the Raiders and Commanders, both at home. Russell Wilson is playing safer football this season, throwing five touchdowns against just one interception. But the Broncos have lost fourth-quarter leads in both games and Wilson continues to struggle. He took seven sacks last week against the Commanders, is averaging a career-low 10.8 yards per completion, and has led a touchdown on just one of nine drives in the second half — the Hail Mary at the end of the Washington loss.

RUNNING THE FAST BREAK

Dolphins moving in the right direction

Few defenses can keep up with the speed of Tyreek Hill (left) and Jaylen Waddle. Harry How/Getty

What do you get when you combine an offense faster than an Olympic track team with an innovative, Yale-educated head coach? The Miami Dolphins, whose offense is taking the NFL by storm.

The Dolphins enter Sunday’s home opener against Denver ranked No. 3 in the league in points scored (30 per game) and No. 1 in total yards. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 358 passing yards per game, and is averaging a ridiculous 9.53 yards per attempt. For context, Jared Goff is second at 8.23, and Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins are the only others above 8.0.

Tagovailoa can thank GM Chris Grier for surrounding him with the fastest skill players in the NFL. According to NFL Next Gen, the Dolphins have the three fastest ball carriers this year, and four of the top nine: Tyreek Hill (Nos. 1 and 3), Raheem Mostert (No. 2), and Jaylen Waddle (No. 9). That list doesn’t include rookie running back Devon Achane, who ran the fastest 40 at the Combine (4.32) and was the 2020 Texas Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Tagovailoa also can thank McDaniel for implementing an impressive offensive system and finding innovative ways to stretch a defense and create space for his speedsters. Per NBC, the Dolphins use pre-snap motion on 81 percent of their plays, the highest rate in the league, and they are using it creatively. Sometimes the man in motion is a distraction, like when Hill went in motion on a 32-yard catch for Waddle against the Patriots, or how Salvon Ahmed went in motion on Mostert’s 8-yard touchdown run. The Dolphins are also thriving on “inside-out” motion — a player attached to the line of scrimmage motions out wide, and Tagovailoa reads where to throw the ball based on whether the edge defender stays inside or slides out wide.

“Mike laughs at me sometimes when I’ll bring up a play that there’s no one moving,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said this week. “Whenever we move someone one way, we have a complementary play for another reason. The guys own it and they understand why we do it. So that’s why they do it so well.”

UNBEARABLE

Problems abound in Chicago

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned this week. Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Bears were hoping for a big jump this season in Year 3 with quarterback Justin Fields and Year 2 with coach Matt Eberflus, but instead it is already falling apart. The Bears are 0-2 with both losses by double digits, and dysfunction took over Halas Hall last week.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned under suspicious circumstances Wednesday, citing family reasons amid speculation that the Bears’ offices and Williams’s home were recently raided by the FBI. The Bears denied the first allegation, but not the second. Eberflus called defensive plays last week against the Buccaneers and will do so again Sunday against the Chiefs.

The Bears also aren’t clicking with Fields, who ranks 25th in passer rating (70.7). Fields, who unwisely acknowledged in the offseason that he wants the Bears to build a dome because he doesn’t like playing in cold weather, said he isn’t playing well because he’s thinking too much. And why is he thinking too much?

“Could be coaching,” Fields said. “They’re doing their job when they’re giving me what to look at. But, at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking of that when the game comes. Just thinking less and playing more.

“My goal this week is just . . . go out there and play football how I know to play football. That includes thinking less and just going out there and playing off instincts.”

It can be debated whether Fields threw his coaches under the bus with his comment. Either way, he’s still articulating the fact that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko don’t know how to reach him, which certainly can be construed as criticism.

With a 5-22 record as a starting quarterback, and showing little improvement this season, Fields is hardly proving himself as the Bears’ answer.

ETC.

Broncos yearn for simpler times

Apparently there’s an epidemic of quarterbacks not being able to comprehend their offense. Broncos coach Sean Payton acknowledged last week that he has to simplify the play calls for Russell Wilson.

“The first thing that we always try to look at — but we have to do a better job of as coaches — is reduce the verbiage,” Payton said. “We have to reduce the variables . . . There was a number of drives where we’re late with personnel, getting out of the huddle. We took a while. I mean, that’s got to change. We burned timeouts in the first half that I’m not used to doing. We’ve got to be better, I’ve got to be better, Russ has got to be sharper with getting the play out.”

Rookie picks up some compliments

A couple of quick Patriots notes:

▪ Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t have many nice things to say about Patriots fans last week, but he is a big fan of Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The Patriots’ first-round pick had an interception against the Dolphins and has been filling up the stat sheet, with 13 tackles, a sack, and two passes defended.

“I was able to go against the rookie, he’s real good,” Hill said last week on his podcast. “Very lengthy corner, had some real good technique and speed about him.”

▪ The Patriots have been playing uphill all season as they fell behind 16-0 to the Eagles and 10-0 to the Dolphins. Mac Jones has thrown zero passes with a lead, four passes while tied, and 92 while trailing. The Patriots have been tied for 20:18 of playing time this year, have played from behind for 99:42, and have yet to hold a lead.

▪ Also of note, 91 of Jones’s 96 passes have come in shotgun, the most in the NFL. Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud are next at 77. Jones is 5 for 5 for 42 yards under center.

Extra points

The Cowboys lost star cornerback Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL this week. Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Cowboys are off to a torrid start — a 2-0 record and a plus-60 point differential — but were snakebitten when star cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in Thursday’s practice. Diggs’s 15 interceptions since the start of 2021 are the most in the NFL, and per NFL Next Gen, Diggs has the lowest passer rating allowed of any defensive back (63.7). It’s a good thing the Cowboys acquired Stephon Gilmore this offseason . . . The 49ers are nothing but consistent. Per NFL research, the 49ers became the third team to start a season 3-0 while scoring the same number of points in each game — 30 in this case. The 2007 Patriots (38 points) and 1936 Pittsburgh Pirates (10) also accomplished the feat . . . The Giants blitzed 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on 85 percent of his dropbacks Thursday night (33 of 39), the highest rate since Next Gen Stats was created in 2016 . . . Curious: For all the noise that the NFL Players Association made about artificial turf following Aaron Rodgers’s torn Achilles’, there hasn’t been a peep about the concussion suffered last weekend by Colts’ Anthony Richardson. If any injury were exacerbated by artificial turf, which is harder and has less give than natural grass, wouldn’t it be a concussion suffered when slamming the back of the head against the ground? . . . Jets left tackle Duane Brown is being paid handsomely this year ($10 million), but the big man probably could still use a hug. In Week 1, Brown was emotional on the field and in the locker room after his missed block led to Rodgers’s injury. In Week 2, Brown was manhandled by Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, who had two sacks, four QB hits, and a forced fumble. Brown also missed practice all this week with shoulder and hip injuries, though he is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots . . . Chiefs coach Andy Reid will climb into fourth place on the coaching wins list (including postseason) with his next victory. Reid’s win over the Jaguars last week was the 270th of his career, tying him with Tom Landry and placing Reid behind only Don Shula, Bill Belichick, and George Halas . . . The Falcons made a questionable draft pick in April when they took a running back with the No. 8 pick, but no one in Atlanta is complaining so far. Bijan Robinson has been every bit as advertised. Robinson has 180 rushing yards in two games, averaging 6.21 yards per carry and leading the NFL with seven runs of at least 10 yards. Robinson has also added 10 catches for 75 yards and a touchdown . . . One interesting factoid that emerged last week in the Bears/Alan Williams story – former 13-year NFL cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman, who last played in 2015, is now an FBI agent.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.