A thrilling finish to regulation for UMass ended in overtime disappointment and a loss to New Mexico

Anthony Simpson hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from true freshman Ahmad Haston with 45 seconds left in regulation before Haston found Gino Campiotti in the back of the end zone for the tying 2-point conversion.

After finishing regulation with a flourish, UMass couldn’t finish the job in a 34-31 overtime loss to New Mexico (2-2) at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst. The Minutemen fall to 1-4.

With the ball to start overtime, the Minutemen’s Cameron Carson converted a 34-yard field goal, but the Lobos answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt that followed a questionable pass interference penalty on the Minutemen, which drew an unsportsmanlike penalty from coach Don Brown.

Davis finished the game due to an injury to starter Carlos Davis, who was 11-for-20 passing for 196 yards, including a 54-yard scoring strike to Mark Pope, before exiting. Haston went 5 for 5 for 102 yards in relief.

Simpson made five catches for 104 yards, and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams ran for 96 yards and a score on 26 carries as the Minutemen attempted to rally from a 28-14 deficit at halftime.

New Mexico took a 14-0 lead after one quarter on Dylan Hopkins’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Medford and Croskey-Merritt’s 21-yard scoring run.

Hopkins and Sherod White had short touchdown runs in the second quarter and the Lobos took a 28-14 lead into halftime.

Carson kicked a field goal in the third and fourth quarters before Haston’s long TD pass to Simpson.

Hopkins completed 9 of 17 passes for 192 yards for New Mexico.

UMass’s final drive of regulation began with 1:31 remaining and Haston under center. He orchestrated a four-play, 79-yard drive that ended in his first collegiate TD pass to send the Minutemen to overtime for the first time since 2018.

