When it comes to getting paid, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs were run over

“Degrading,” is the word Faulk chose over the phone Friday when I asked him how he sees the current plight of NFL running backs.

We can add Faulk, a 13-year NFL veteran, to the many credible voices in a conversation that grows louder by the day, one that has been coming to a head for what feels like years, and one that questions everything about the value, viability, and future of a position so vitally important to every NFL offense. Not that it feels that way lately, with running backs fighting for their money, for their respect, and for their futures, collectively fighting back against a narrative that has made them feel replaceable, disposable, and overall less valuable than their counterparts at quarterback or wide receiver.

“Degrading for the simple fact of how much work they put in,” Faulk said. “Not saying they are better than any other position — we all know it’s a quarterback, receiver type of world — but look at the grand scheme of things, who touches the ball a lot, besides the quarterback, and that’s the thing to me that matters.”

It’s hard to blame Faulk for how he feels. From an offseason that saw the likes of Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs unsuccessfully hold out for long-term deals and ultimately play under a franchise tag, from productive veterans such as Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette, and Dalvin Cook wait around for interest from any team, from a training camp Zoom call that brought together the likes of standouts Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey and many of their RB colleagues to discuss concerns about their position being undervalued, to a later grievance filed by the NFL to the NFLPA that accused players of using that meeting to suggest faking or embellishing injuries as a way of underscoring their value, it has been a trying time to be an NFL back.

Then consider the catastrophic knee injury Chubb suffered in Monday’s Browns game, a video gruesome enough the broadcast elected not to show replays and an injury serious enough to threaten his career, or the ankle injury sustained by Barkley a day earlier that could keep him sidelined for weeks, and understand even more what a precarious time it is to be a running back in the NFL.

Just how precarious? Let’s start with the average career span of an NFL player, which the statistics website Statista puts at 3.3 years. At the top of the scale are kickers and punters, at 4.87 years, followed closely by quarterbacks, at 4.44.

Running backs run a distant last, at 2.57.

Saquon Barkley had to be helped off the field after suffering an injury against the Cardinals. Christian Petersen/Getty

Or look at the franchise tag numbers, which have increased every year since 2015 for every position but one. Running backs have lost money over that span, going from $10.95 million to $10.09 million. By comparison, quarterbacks have gone from $18.54 million to $32.42 million, wide receivers from $12.82 million to $19.74 million, and even tight ends from $8.35 million to $11.35 million. Barkley ended up signing a revised one-year deal with a reported $900,000 in incentives that pushed him to $11 million overall, and Jacobs agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders reportedly worth as much as $12 million, but neither could secure a long-term second contract.

As NFL offenses change, with heavy emphasis on the passing game, as more and more quarterbacks are drafted with the specific skill set to be part of the running game, the quarterbacks and receivers have gained value while playing on their rookie contracts. But the opposite has been happening to running backs, who are having a much harder time getting paid beyond a rookie deal, during which they are used extensively and seen as either worn out or with too much of an injury history. In essence, they’re hurt by their own production.

That is a harsh reality, because a player’s second NFL contract is usually their best chance to cash in. Fewer and fewer of them are earning lucrative rookie deals. They’re getting drafted lower than ever. As CBS Sports detailed in a recent story, there were 35 running backs drafted in the first round from 2000 to 2010, a number cut almost in half from 2011-2023, with 18 backs taken in the first round during that 13-year span.

One of those was Barkley, taken No. 2 overall in 2018. That Barkley was a pick behind Baker Mayfield and one ahead of Sam Darnold, two quarterbacks who have long since departed from their original teams, speaks on its face to the wisdom of then-Giants’ GM Dave Gettleman in valuing Barkley so highly. But more than that, the perspective of the former offensive lineman at Boston Latin School and Springfield College hasn’t much changed about the worth of a top-flight back.

“The style of play in the NFL has certainly evolved in the 60 years I’ve been watching. But there are certain principles that have not changed, and those are: protect the quarterback, sack the quarterback, run the ball in key spots, and stop the run,” the now-retired Gettleman said in a call from his Cape Cod home. “Those are key points, basic principles, and they have not changed.”

So Barkley? An easy call.

“When you build a team, on offense, about the quarterback, it’s about the offensive line and it’s about touchdown scorers,” Gettleman said, “Saquon Barkley is a touchdown scorer from anywhere on the field. And, oh by the way, via land or air, he can be in the army or he can be in the air force. You can’t put that in an analytic formula. I know that every time Saquon touches the ball. There aren’t a ton of those guys, they’re rare.”

And still, Barkley couldn’t get the contract he wanted. And if he couldn’t, what’s the hope for others?

“I think getting it out in the open, letting it be known it is an issue, not being negative about it, but having conversations about our position and what’s going on is great,” Faulk said. “I understand the situation about injuries as well. But there has to be a happy medium that the NFL, and the running backs, come to that understands all of it. Everyone has to stop being stubborn.”

