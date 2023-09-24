Elevator breakdowns plague Boston Housing Authority building

But once inside, Dillard realized that the building’s only elevator had broken down in the time she had been gone. Relying on a walker to get around, Dillard knew she couldn’t climb the three flights of stairs to her apartment on her own and called her niece to return.

She returned later that evening, dropped off by her niece who watched as Dillard made her way in through the front door at 19 Monsignor Reynolds Way, run by the Boston Housing Authority. Then her niece started to drive away.

On a Sunday afternoon earlier this month, Virginia Dillard, 64, rode the elevator down from her third-floor unit at the Ruth Barkley Apartments in the South End to attend a family birthday party in South Boston.

Advertisement

“Thank God she didn’t take off yet,” Dillard said in an interview Sunday at her apartment, a space she hasn’t left in more than a week, as the elevator remains out of service.

Elevator breakdowns have been frequent, according to some residents of this six-story building. Some of them are elderly or have physical disabilities that make climbing and descending stairs dangerous and nearly impossible without assistance.

On Sunday, a notice taped to the first-floor elevator doors dated Sept. 14 and said the elevator is out of service “until further notice.” The notice said the BHA would have “someone available to assist with any bags, groceries, etc.”

In a statement to the Globe, the BHA said it has been “working diligently with our elevator contractor” to make repairs “as soon as possible.”

“Unfortunately, due to the age of the elevator, replacement parts are not readily available and often take time to arrive,” the statement said. “We’ve placed an expedited order for the replacement part to be delivered from the West Coast, and we’re hoping for its delivery and final repairs early this week.”

Advertisement

The agency said it is “allocating $6 million in capital funding for a complete overhaul of elevators at Ruth Barkley in the upcoming capital plan and an additional $100,000 emergency fund for our elevator service contract in FY2023.”

The BHA also said the issue “is symptomatic of the chronic underfunding of the Federal Public Housing program over many years and decades, which has resulted in deferred capital needs and old, outdated equipment.”

Dawn Oates, a Brookline resident and accessibility advocate who has been pressuring the BHA to address what she said were ongoing issues with the elevator, started visiting the building in recent years after becoming friends with a resident who volunteered with her organization, The Play Brigade, a nonprofit that advocates for disability equity and inclusion in health care, education, and recreation.

“Coming here so often, I had to use the elevator as a visitor and seeing the condition of the building is concerning ... knowing how many elderly and disabled people live here,” she said.

Dillard, who suffers from Crohn’s disease and other health ailments, said she is afraid of using the stairs and falling on them. When she has had to climb the stairs to her unit, she has felt physically spent.

“My insides start shaking,” she said. “The first thing I do is sit down and test my sugar and make sure it ain’t that.”

She said she has missed at least two doctor’s appointments since the elevator was taken out of service. Her daughter, niece, and godson come by to check on her, but the rest of the time Dillard is alone with her cat, Bella.

Advertisement

When the elevator is functioning and she has the freedom to come and go as she likes, Dillard said she sometimes catches a ride to the South Bay Center to take a walk and enjoy the day.

But even when the elevator is working, its history of breakdowns makes Dillard hesitant to go on outings.

“I’m scared to go out [because] I may not be able to get back in,” she said.

Her building is one of several in the Boston Housing Authority’s Barkley development that was built in 1950.

Located across the street from the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, the tight cluster of public housing was known for decades as the Cathedral apartments until Mayor Thomas Menino renamed it in 2013 to honor Barkley, a longtime resident and vocal community activist who died the year prior.

In 1986, Barkley was quoted in a Globe article saying that the unreliability of the elevators across the Cathedral complex was the top issue on the minds of residents. She said some had become stuck in elevators and resorted to screaming until help arrived.

Almost four decades later, Teresa Hudson, 47, said she hears those screams.

Hudson, a mother of three who lives in a first-floor unit that shares a wall with the elevator shaft, said she has heard cries for help on numerous occasions when the elevator has become stuck with someone inside.

Advertisement

“It just felt so wrong to hear people screaming like that,” she said.

Hudson, whose legs were amputated due to diabetes and uses a wheelchair, said children in the building are also afraid to use the elevator. One young boy who was with a group of children climbing the stairs to their apartment Sunday afternoon said he hasn’t used the elevator since he once became trapped inside of it himself.

Hudson said she moved to her current unit in 2022 from another building in the Barkley complex. The elevator in that building, she said, also had frequent breakdowns and she recalled once being stuck on the first floor and having to “scoot” up the stairs.

“These are old elevators in old buildings,” Hudson said. “The BHA, they don’t want to update them because it costs a lot of money. They get maintenance to fix it, but they fix it and it still ends up broken.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.