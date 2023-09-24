‘I can’t end my disability’: Immunocompromised Bostonians on navigating the pandemic post-public health emergency

O’Leary, who lives in Medford with his wife and 3-year-old son, suffered a brief illness in 2018 that caused him to need a liver transplant. Although he made a successful recovery, the coinciding medications left him severely immunocompromised, and dependent on many of the protective measures that have since rolled back since the May 11 policy change .

More than four months since the end of the national and state public health emergencies for COVID-19, O’Leary is unable to do what many others can: relax his precautions against the virus.

Kevin O’Leary got halfway through the Wegman’s parking lot when he had to turn back to retrieve his reusable grocery bags. What he didn’t forget was his N-95 mask.

Many institutions — including hospitals — have walked back mask mandates, the CDC is no longer tracking new COVID infections, and access to free testing is stunted as the state closed all of its free “Stop the Spread” testing sites and some of the largest health insurers in Massachusetts are no longer providing free over-the-counter COVID tests.

These changes make mundane errands like grocery shopping a difficult obstacle course filled with risk of infection for those with immunocompromising conditions like O’Leary. Changes in public perception of the virus’s threat have also posed barriers.

“It is isolating to be one of the only people still masking in day-to-day living out there, because now there’s a division of society into people who are masking and people who are not masking,” said Dianna Hu, chair of the Boston Center for Independent Living and a Google employee. “I do feel like … there’s this othering effect, and I wish that people would be more comfortable masking together.”

Although Hu finds that the end of the health emergency felt like “we were getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel,” her neuromuscular disability which limits her lung capacity to about 20 percent of its full functionality, makes it difficult to be anything but hypervigilant against the virus. As COVID-19 levels in Massachusetts face a recent uptick, anxieties are only heightened for Hu and O’Leary alike.

Watch the video above to learn more about their experiences navigating the stigma, fear, and responsibility of being immunocompromised in a post-public health emergency world.

