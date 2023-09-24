‘It’s not going to be the same without him:’ Brockton mother grieves for her teen son fatally shot Friday

Pemi Benson, who identified her 15-year-old son as the victim in Friday’s shooting, struggled with her loss this weekend, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

BROCKTON — Jason Benson Green was a talented artist and devoted brother with aspirations to become an electrician. But after the 15-year-old’s life was cut short in a deadly shooting at a friend’s house Friday, his mother is demanding to know what led to the violence.

Jason Benson Green, 15, was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Brockton, according to his mother, Pemi Benson.

“I’ll never be over this,” Benson said in an interview at her Brockton home Sunday. “It’s not going to be the same without him.”

On Friday afternoon, Jason came home from Brockton High School, changed clothes, and walked to a friend’s home nearby. While there, her son was shot, Benson said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a 911 call reporting a person had been shot in the chest at 131 Lynn Road, according to a statement Saturday from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

First responders found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and attempted to save his life. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Cruz, who is investigating the shooting with State Police and Brockton police.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on a charge of illegal gun possession and is expected to be arraigned in the juvenile session at Brockton District Court Monday. Cruz’s office declined to say whether the arrest was in connection with Jason’s death.

Officials released few new details in the investigation Sunday, and Brockton police referred questions to Cruz’s office.

Beth Stone, a spokesperson for Cruz, said Sunday that the teen under arrest was being held on $10,000 bail.

“The gun possession charge is the only charge currently,” Stone said in an email Sunday.

Also on Monday, Brockton High School will have counselors available to help students in the aftermath of the violence.

Any students who need to speak to a counselor will be directed to their school adjustment counselor’s office Monday morning, according to Jess Hodges, a spokesperson for Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan.

“We will continue to provide support to our students for as long as needed,” Hodges said in an email Sunday. “Our hearts go out to the student’s family during this unthinkable time.”

At the scene of the shooting Sunday — a residential home near Benson’s house — two cars were parked in the driveway. On the porch was a chalkboard tablet labeled “Chore Chart.” A woman who appeared at the window Sunday declined to speak to a Globe reporter.

“No comment,” the woman said.

Jason’s family is seeking financial assistance to help cover funeral expenses through a GoFundMe page.

“Jason was an amazing, funny, smart, uplifting, pure and genuine young man. He was a great big brother to his baby brother. A wonderful son,” his family wrote on the page.

At the boy’s home Sunday, his mother was surrounded by people comforting her. She spoke seated on a sofa in her living room and several times paused to wipe away tears.

Those closest leaned over and put their hands on her shoulders.

Benson said she moved from Hyde Park to Brockton about three years ago, seeking a better life for her family. But she was concerned, she said, about some of the people who spent time with Jason.

Advertisement

“I wish he would have listened. I tried to save him,” Benson said.

Jason had a 2-year-old brother he adored, and he liked to cook, experimenting with new recipes he found online. He worked on drawings, liked anime, and he was interested in sports, especially basketball, she said.

She recently spoke to one of his teachers, who praised his work in school, she said.

“He was a good kid with a good heart,” Benson said. “He was never boring.”

She gestured to images of smiling faces captured in family photos hanging near the front door.

Among them was a photo of Jason, already a striking young man, dressed in a brilliant white suit for his younger brother’s christening.

Now, she is struggling to imagine life without Jason.

“I can’t stay here, there are so many memories,” Benson said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.