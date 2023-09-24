Man to be arraigned in connection with fatal 2022 shooting of 17-year-old boy in Quincy

He was also indicted by a grand jury on charges including larceny from a person, possession of a counterfeit bill, uttering a counterfeit bill, conspiracy to commit larceny, and unlawfully carrying a ­firearm, the statement said.

Keniel Diaz-Romero, formerly of Quincy, was taken into custody by Quincy police and State Police in Puerto Rico last week, the district attorney’s office said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder indictment in Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody in Puerto Rico and transported to Massachusetts to face a murder charge in connection with the fatal 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Quincy, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said Sunday.

Diaz-Romero’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

Diaz-Romero was 18 at the time of the shooting and is believed to have pulled the trigger, the Globe previously reported. Jaivon J. Harris, 18, and four other teenagers, have also been charged in connection to the shooting.

The names of the four other teens were not released because they are juveniles, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a previous statement. They face charges including larceny and the use of counterfeit US currency in that larceny.

One of the teens is also charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder for alleged behavior following the shooting, the earlier statement said. Harris was charged with first-degree murder, assault and battery, conspiracy, and possession of counterfeit bills.

Nathan Paul, of Quincy, was shot and killed on Feb. 15, 2022, after he allegedly sold a group of teenagers honeydew-flavored THC bars but then discovered he had been given counterfeit money , the Globe previously reported.

Paul chased the teens down but was shot and fatally injured, the Globe reported. Paul was a Weymouth High School student who was described as having a “contagious smile” and “the sweetest soul” at the school, where he played on the football team along with his older brother, the Globe has reported.

Diaz-Romero fled to Puerto Rico after the shooting, but authorities in Massachusetts worked with the US Marshals Service to finding him and bring him back to Massachusetts to face prosecution, prosecutors said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.