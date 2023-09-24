Man charged with attempted murder in Gardner liquor store shooting

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after another man was shot and seriously injured in a Gardner liquor store on Saturday evening, according to Gardner police.
At 7:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to Gardner Spirits, a liquor store at 5 East Broadway, in response to a report of a person shot inside the store, Gardner police said in a statement.
Upon their arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Gardner police, fire and EMS personnel performed life-saving measures on the victim, who then was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries, officials said. The victim’s identity was not released.
Shortly afterward, a man named James Wilson, whose age and place of residence were not released, was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police. He is being charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a home.
Arraignment information for Wilson was not available Sunday night, and it was unclear whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.
The incident is being investigated by Gardner police and State Police detectives, police said.
Gia Orsino can be reached at gia.orsino@globe.com.