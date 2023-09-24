Man charged with attempted murder in Gardner liquor store shooting

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after another man was shot and seriously injured in a Gardner liquor store on Saturday evening, according to Gardner police.

At 7:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to Gardner Spirits, a liquor store at 5 East Broadway, in response to a report of a person shot inside the store, Gardner police said in a statement.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Gardner police, fire and EMS personnel performed life-saving measures on the victim, who then was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries, officials said. The victim’s identity was not released.