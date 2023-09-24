Man escapes from police custody at Marlborough hospital

Police are searching for a 24-year-old man who escaped police custody Saturday night while undergoing a medical procedure at a local hospital, according to the Marlborough Police Department.

At around 10 p.m., Isaac Rivera escaped from UMass Marlborough Hospital while under arrest for charges including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Marlborough police.

“We’re still investigating right now. We have a detective in,” Lieutenant Dan Campbell said in a phone interview Sunday morning. “We’ll update as [the search] goes on and hopefully when we locate him shortly.”