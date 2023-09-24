Man escapes from police custody at Marlborough hospital

Police are searching for a 24-year-old man who escaped police custody Saturday night while undergoing a medical procedure at a local hospital, according to the Marlborough Police Department.
At around 10 p.m., Isaac Rivera escaped from UMass Marlborough Hospital while under arrest for charges including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Marlborough police.
“We’re still investigating right now. We have a detective in,” Lieutenant Dan Campbell said in a phone interview Sunday morning. “We’ll update as [the search] goes on and hopefully when we locate him shortly.”
The Marlborough Police Department is currently looking for Isaac Rivera (24 years old) whom escaped police custody while...Posted by Marlborough Police Department - MA on Sunday, September 24, 2023
Rivera is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, and Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee, police said. He has a large tattoo on his right forearm depicting the name “Jackie,” police said in a statement.
Rivera was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks, police said.
He has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell, and Milford, police said.
Rivera should be considered dangerous and anyone who has information about his location should call the Marlborough Police Department at 508-485-1212, police said.
