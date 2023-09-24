Man, woman arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Milford convenience store

Two people were arrested in Milford last week after police uncovered an illegal dental clinic in the back room of a convenience store, officials said.
Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, the owner of Alternativa Convenience Store at 140 Main St., allegedly rented out one of the store’s back rooms to Juan Hermida Muñoz, 64, who conducted the illegal dental operation, according to a statement released Saturday by the Milford Police Department.
Muñoz faces charges of unauthorized practice of medicine and unauthorized practice of dentistry. Guaman-Castro faces a conspiracy charge, police said. It was not immediately clear Sunday whether Muñoz or Guaman-Castro had hired an attorney.
Muñoz allegedly offered examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics, and cleanings, despite not having a dental license and holding no certifications to practice medicine in the United States, police said.
Guanman-Castro and Muñoz were both arrested after an extensive investigation by the Milford Police Department’s Detective Bureau and Patrol Division, in conjunction with the Milford Board of Health, according to the statement.
“This practice puts the lives of patients in danger by unsanctioned and unsanitary conditions in receiving medical treatments,” the statement read.
