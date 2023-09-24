Man, woman arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Milford convenience store

Two people were arrested in Milford last week after police uncovered an illegal dental clinic in the back room of a convenience store, officials said.

Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, the owner of Alternativa Convenience Store at 140 Main St., allegedly rented out one of the store’s back rooms to Juan Hermida Muñoz, 64, who conducted the illegal dental operation, according to a statement released Saturday by the Milford Police Department.

Muñoz faces charges of unauthorized practice of medicine and unauthorized practice of dentistry. Guaman-Castro faces a conspiracy charge, police said. It was not immediately clear Sunday whether Muñoz or Guaman-Castro had hired an attorney.