Police investigating assaults on four people Saturday evening near Berklee campus

A suspect was stopped later that night and identified near the campus by Berklee police, according to a Berklee College of Music spokesperson.

Officers responded to reports of the incidents, which remain under investigation, Officer Michael Torigian, a department spokesperson, said in an email Sunday morning. No serious injuries were reported, he said.

Boston police are investigating after four people were assaulted in three incidents within a few blocks of each other near Berklee College of Music’s campus early Saturday evening.

Torigian said Boston police officers went to the scene of an assault near Boylston and Hemenway streets, shortly after 5:45 p.m. The officers spoke with Berklee College police, who said a victim had been assaulted outside 153 Massachusetts Ave. and refused medical treatment, Torigian said.

Two other victims told officers they had been assaulted outside 1 Haviland St., just around the corner from the first incident, and were both treated at the scene, according to Torigian. A fourth assault allegedly took place near 1130 Boylston St., and the victim declined medical treatment, according to Torigian.

It was not immediately clear what time those assaults took place, Torigian said.

“Officers canvassed the area to no avail” following the assaults, Torigian said, adding that no further information was available.

The university spokesperson said a Berklee community member was assaulted by a man wearing a Coca-Cola jacket, a Red Sox hat, and orange sneakers just after 5 p.m. From there, the man proceeded down Haviland Street, assaulting two more individuals, before assaulting a fourth person on Boylston Street, the spokesperson said.

The Berklee spokesperson said campus and Boston police, as well as State Police and MBTA Transit Police searched the area together but found no one matching the description before concluding he had left the area.

The spokesperson did not specify the time at which that search concluded, although Berklee police later found the suspect around 11 p.m. and issued him a summons to appear in court.

Berklee police declined to comment. Officers who answered the phone Sunday morning said any details would need to come from the chief, who was unavailable until Monday morning.

