Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? People on the internet are freaking out.

The 12-time Grammy Award-winner quickly started trending on social media, and fans got creative in coming up with fresh memes.

There may be a new celebrity supercouple to obsess over, and predictably, the internet is rife with excitement. After Taylor Swift was seen cheering on the Chiefs next to Travis Kelce’s mother at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday , many jumped online to show their support for the possible pairing.

The National Football League tweeted a video of Swift in the luxury suite donning Chiefs gear and cheering with Kelce’s mom, Donna.

Kelce broke his silence on the rumors of his possible romantic involvement with Swift Thursday during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said. “I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”





