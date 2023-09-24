Adam Duvall doesn’t know where he’ll be next season, but for now he’s a key cog in Red Sox outfield

When healthy, Duvall has proved to be a key part of the Red Sox lineup, batting .249/.308/.538 with an .846 OPS.

Adam Duvall parked his 21st homer of the season in Sunday’s 3-2, six-inning loss to the White Sox at Fenway Park.

Still, the numbers are intriguing. Duvall’s production is on par with what he’s done in his career: slug.

Duvall is a free agent again at the end of the year. He doesn’t want to look too far ahead, but a return to Boston is something he would certainly entertain.

“I don’t know where they stand,” Duvall said after the loss. “I haven’t heard anything. I don’t know if they even want me to come back. But I mean, we’ll see once we get into the offseason and the chips start to fall.”

The Red Sox have a logjam in the outfield. Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela will have a legitimate shot at making the Opening Day roster next season. Jarren Duran put together a really good year and has stamped himself as a vital piece for future. Alex Verdugo has one year of control left. Masataka Yoshida is under contract for another four years.

But if Duvall does, indeed, re-sign with the Red Sox, at least one of the aforementioned names will have to depart, with Verdugo at the top of the list.

Manager Alex Cora has made it clear he doesn’t want to be in the developmental business at the big-league level. Duvall, who will be in his age 35 season next year, is a proven veteran. Moreover, his ability to slug provides a significant boost to an outfield that hasn’t done much of it the past two seasons. Beyond Duvall’s 21 homers — keep in mind, he’s done that in 87 games — Yoshida’s 15 homers rank second among outfielders, and he has played in 135 games.

“I want to finish strong,” said Duvall, noting that his injury soured his year. “I always want to be the best player I can be. What is that? I don’t know. And I don’t know if I’ll ever, internally, be able to say that because you always want to do better. I mean, but overall it’s been a productive season.”

Zack Kelly activated

The Red Sox reinstated righthander Zack Kelly from the 60-day injured list Sunday. Kelly hasn’t pitched since April 12, leaving the contest against the Rays with right elbow inflammation and ultimately undergoing ulnar nerve transposition revision surgery in May. Kelly, who has had elbow issues in the past, including Tommy John surgery, feared that his season was over.

That Kelly will finish the season on the mound is certainly a positive sign.

“Good for him, man,” said Cora. “He’s a good pitcher, first of all. We didn’t talk much during the season but he was going to be kind of a multiple-inning guy for us. He has good stuff. It was just tough with the injury, but he worked his butt off throughout and he’s here. So, good for him.”

Kelly has a 3.68 ERA in 7⅓ innings. The key for Kelly will be to get as many reps as possible before the season’s end.

“We just want him to go out there and compete,” Cora added. “I think that’s the most important thing. Obviously, command and all that stuff will come with repetitions, and we’ll find pockets for him to go to go there and do it.”

To make room for Kelly, righthander Nick Robertston was optioned to Triple A Worcester and pitcher Kyle Barraclough was designated for assignment.

Justin Turner spiraling

Justin Turner has played through a bone bruise in his heel for much of the last two months. He has still managed to put up put up quality numbers, hitting .276/.346/.459 on the year with an .805 OPS. But in September, Turner’s numbers are .208/.279/.286 with a .587 OPS. Yet there’s a lesson in this, Cora acknowledged. One that centers around players remaining available and showing up for their teammates.

“It’s very important, with all the young kids that we have here, to be willing to post,” Cora said. “That’s huge and hopefully those lessons translate in the future for us. You got Rafaela, you got Abreu, you got [Triston] Casas, [Connor] Wong, so this is part of the learning process.

“I wish that wasn’t the case. [I wish we weren’t] in the learning process but in the winning business and getting ready to play in October, but this is our reality. And there’s a lot of stuff that is going on in the clubhouse that is really good for the group. Hopefully we can be better because of that.”

Turner was 0 for 3 Sunday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.