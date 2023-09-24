Beleaguered Chargers defense delivers, shuts down Vikings late to win battle between winless contenders

Herbert passed for 405 yards and three touchdowns and the Chargers kept Kirk Cousins out of the end zone twice in the last three minutes to preserve a wild 28-24 victory over the winless Vikings on Sunday.

Justin Herbert had the firm grip and the let-it-rip approach for the Los Angeles Chargers all game long.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings again lacked the late-game touch that was so golden for them last season.

“There were just so many things in that game that happened that tested the patience of our team, the connection of our team,” coach Brandon Staley said. “All three phases just hung tough.”

Kenneth Murray Jr. made the game-sealing interception in the end zone with 7 seconds left, snagging a ball that deflected off the chest of diving tight end T.J. Hockenson. On Minnesota’s previous possession, Michael Davis knocked down Cousins’ fourth-down throw to Justin Jefferson at the goal line.

“It was a hard-fought win,” Herbert said. “Certainly not the way we drew it up.”

The Vikings (0-3) had their final chance thanks to Staley’s bold choice to go for it on fourth-and-1 at his own 24, a first down effectively ending the game. Joshua Kelley was stonewalled in the hole by Jonathan Bullard, giving the Vikings the ball with 1:47 left. They sputtered through six plays, aided by an illegal use of hands penalty on Davis, before a fourth-down pass to Hockenson gave them first-and-goal at the 6.

With no timeouts left, Cousins had trouble hearing the play call and 29 seconds ticked off the clock until the next snap instead of the Vikings opting for a spike. Cousins’ seemingly safe throw to Hockenson’s outside shoulder away from the defenders still got picked off, the type of bad break that rarely went against the Vikings in 2022 while they set the NFL record by going 11-0 in one-score games.

“I hate the feeling of losing whether it’s a football game or it’s a board game,” said Jefferson, who had seven catches for 149 yards.

Keenan Allen not only set career highs with 205 yards and 18 catches, but he threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams on a trick play that gave the Chargers (1-2) a 21-10 third-quarter lead.

Herbert, who went 40 for 47 and set the franchise record with 213 consecutive attempts and counting without an interception, hit Donald Parham Jr. for two first-half touchdowns, including a fourth-and-goal grab with 50 seconds left before halftime.

In a dizzying final stretch between two potent offenses and teams in desperate situations, Cousins converted a fourth-down pass for a 36-yard touchdown to K.J. Osborn late in the third quarter. Then he hit Jefferson for a 52-yard score and a 24-21 lead with 11:20 left.

Herbert came right back with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 8:05 left. Akayleb Evans almost made a diving interception, but the ball slipped through his hands, off his helmet, and in the air to Palmer at the goal line.

The Vikings gave up 259 rushing yards last week to Philadelphia, but with Austin Ekeler out again, the Chargers abandoned the running game. And why not? Herbert has the most completions in history for a player’s first four seasons, with a whopping 14 games to go to build on that total.

Herbert became the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach 15,000 passing yards, in his 52nd career regular season game. Mahomes got there in 49 games. Herbert also hit the 100-touchdown mark, the fourth-fastest player behind Mahomes (40 games), Dan Marino (44), and Kurt Warner (50).