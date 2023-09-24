Bottled up the first two weeks, senior Owen Gasinowski broke free to ensure Danvers avoided an 0-3 start

Reading missed a field goal attempt at the buzzer to send the game to overtime, 14-14, and Rockets quarterback Jack Murphy found Bobby Morris on fourth and 13 in the extra period for a 6-point lead. When Danvers inside linebacker George Daboul led the charge to stop Reading’s 2-point conversion attempt, the Falcons had a chance to escape with their first win.

Owen Gasinowski was bottled up as Danvers absorbed close losses to Tewksbury and Salem to open this season. But when the Falcons got into a close fight with Reading on Friday night, their senior captain would no longer be denied.

On third down, Gasinowski pushed through traffic for a touchdown. Then the four-year letterman provided the clinching 2-point conversion on a similar speed option call.

“[Gasinowski’s] been playing since freshman year and I think he has more ownership now as a senior,” said Danvers coach Ryan Nolan. “We try not to put too much pressure on him, and just let him play, and he’s really coming into his own. Tewksbury and Salem tried to take him away, so he was really geared for a breakout game. He had a lot of great catches, great runs, made plays on defense, and he really stood out as the best player on the field, in my opinion.”

With 137 rushing yards and 41 receiving yards, Gasinowski helped Danvers senior quarterback Travis Voisine (9-for-12, 107 yards, TD) post an efficient line. Captains Kevin Burke and Logan Metivier led the defense, but a special teams gaffe nearly cost the Falcons (1-2) at the end of regulation.

Voisine threw an 18-yard tying touchdown to Michael Kasprzyk with 1:22 remaining and Danvers forced a Reading punt with 14 seconds left in regulation. The booming punt grazed a Falcons player, and Reading picked up the loose ball and ran for an apparent touchdown. However, National Federation rules do not allow teams to advance a fumble on special teams, so Reading (0-3) had one shot, and missed a 38-yard attempt in the final seconds.

“We were in some tight games early this season, and a couple things this way or that way could’ve been different, but they weren’t, so we felt we really needed this one, and they felt that way as well,” said Nolan. “This is really important for the kids’ confidence and the confidence in the program. To win this game, this way, it kind of rejuvenated them emotionally.”

And L-S finds a way too

Lincoln-Sudbury has lost its starting running back to injury in all three games so far.

All-Dual County tailback Darius Braithwaite went down in a Week 1 win over Methuen, backup Eric Siegal was injured in a 14-13 loss at Needham, and senior captain Luke Ohler left Friday’s overtime win as Brockton was driving to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Brockton freshman quarterback Jayden Campbell had already produced a 51-yard touchdown pass to Cam Monteiro, adding a 2-point rush to bring the Boxers within striking distance. Campbell’s 1-yard TD plunge in the final minutes forced overtime.

The Warriors (2-1) put the pressure on quickly, as senior quarterback Cooper Tarantino (70 rushing yards, 2 TDs) sprinted for a 10-yard touchdown on first down and hit Logan Umbach for 2 points to make it 29-21.

Minus Ohler, the team’s top linebacker, in addition to starting linemen Kieran Fagan and Reese Sinclair, the Warriors showcased their depth with defensive linemen Peter Abair, Henry Lowery, and safety Blake Wessel leading a collective effort to deny Brockton (0-3) in its final possession.

“It was a good balancing act of kids stepping up, and not necessarily one superstar doing it all,” said L-S coach Jim Girard. “We were shorthanded at a number of positions, so we had to go back to the basics, emphasize the fundamentals and focus on execution, and I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage.”

Extra points

▪ Cohasset sophomore Michael Wildfire broke out with a program-record six touchdown passes to lead the Skippers (2-1) in a 60-28 win at East Bridgewater on Friday. After growing several inches and putting on 20 pounds this offseason, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound quarterback is taking command of the offense. His brother, Will, stands 6-foot-4 as a senior defender on Cohasset’s boys’ soccer team, so 18-year football coach Pete Afanasiw expects more growth from Michael, both physically and mentally.

“It took [Wildfire] awhile to get used to running the offense at the varsity level, but each week he’s getting better with his reads and showing composure,” said Afanasiw. “He will reposition the running backs and think about what his receivers are doing, even at the end of the half in hurry-up situations, when a lot of sophomores would be engulfed by the moment.”

▪ Carver senior quarterback Tyler Lennox eclipsed 4,000 career passing yards and tossed four touchdowns in a 55-0 win at McCann Tech Saturday. Carver has outscored its opponents 144-6, without punting, for its first 3-0 start in two decades.

▪ Bishop Feehan ended St. Mary’s 11-game win streak with an emphatic 30-0 victory. Wakefield (3-0) holds the state’s longest win streak at 18 games and is one of 37 Eastern Mass. teams with an unblemished recordthis season . . . Billerica beat Central Catholic, 32-27, Saturday for the program’s first head-to-head win over the Raiders since 2009. Steven Gentile led the way with 177 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and 131 passing yards, while linebacker Cole Dillon keyed the defensive effort.

Week 4 games to watch

Friday, BC High at Everett, 7 p.m. — This is the biggest test so far for the Eagles (3-0) and a chance for the Crimson Tide (2-1) to show their improvement since an opening loss at Xaverian.

Friday, Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m. — While they’re in different divisions under the Merrimack Valley Conference’s new three-tiered system, these high-powered programs will be gunning for glory in a rivalry matchup.

Friday, Xaverian at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. — Nothing will be easy for the Raiders (0-3) as they look to get in the win column this week. Visiting from the south is a powerful Hawks squad (2-1`) that will be motivated after suffering a close loss to Springfield Central.

Friday, Hanover at Plymouth South, 7 p.m. — Casious Johnson and the Panthers (2-1) look to bounce back from a loss at Whitman-Hanson when the Hawks (3-0) come to town for a Patriot League Fisher bout.

Friday, North Attleborough at Franklin, 7 p.m. — After losing to Duxbury in Week 3 last year, the Panthers (2-1) pulled out a 21-20 win at North Attleborough in Week 4. The Red Rocketeers (2-1) play host under the same circumstances this Friday.