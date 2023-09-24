Bryson DeChambeau captures LIV Golf-Chicago by one shot for his second victory of 2023

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Bryson DeChambeau shot 6-under 28 on the back nine, closed with one last birdie on his penultimate hole, and won LIV Golf-Chicago on Sunday by one shot over Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.

DeChambeau finished with an 8-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms and a 54-hole total of 13-under 200. He began on the fourth hole under LIV’s shotgun start format, made his only bogey on the par-4 ninth and then reeled off four birdies in five holes.

It was the second win of the season on the Saudi-funded tour for DeChambeau, whose Crushers — including Lahiri — won the team competition by three shots. That means DeChambeau takes home $5.25 million, with $4 million of that accompanying the individual trophy.