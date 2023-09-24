High school football: Week 3 Players of the Week from across Eastern Mass.

Conrad Babka, BC High — The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior caught seven balls for 107 yards and a touchdown in a 34-14 win at Woburn.

Another slate of games brought another pile of impressive showings in Week 3 of the high school season . Here are your Globe Players of the Week:

Henry Hasselbeck, Xaverian — Leading a ferocious comeback bid in a 44-41 loss to Springfield Central, the senior quarterback finished with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 85 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Henry Hasselbeck nearly authored a tremendous comeback against Springfield Central, accounting for four touchdowns. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Brian Hnat, Andover — The lone Golden Warrior to play offense and defense, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior captain has powered Andover to a 3-0 start. In a 42-18 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Lowell, he reeled in six catches for 74 yards, had a 40-yard pick-6, deflected three passes, and made nine tackles.

Tate Hoffmeister, Needham — In one half of play, the Rockets’ third-year starting tailback rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns, setting the tone in a 27-7 win over Newton North.

Tyler Nordstrom and Dante Tordiglione, Weymouth — In a 33-21 win over Hingham, Nordstrom completed 19 of 26 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns, with Tordiglione accounting for 153 yards and three of those scores on six catches.

Division 2

Eli Batista, Peabody — The senior playmaker rushed for a touchdown, returned an interception for a score, and fell on a fumble in the end zone for another TD in addition to 118 receiving yards on five receptions in a 28-0 Northeastern Conference win over Beverly.

Tajardo France, Barnstable — The senior finished with 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, registering seven solo tackles and an interception on defense to help the Red Hawks stay unbeaten with a 31-21 nonleague win over Bridgewater-Raynham.

Brett McCaffery, Bishop Feehan — The senior shined in all three phases of the game, finishing with 67 receiving yards on six catches, 10 tackles, and 110 yards on four punt returns in a 30-0 victory over Catholic Central rival St. Mary’s.

Kayden Mills, Arlington — The 6-foot, 190-pound senior rushed for 295 yards and four touchdowns, caught a TD, and threw for another to help the Spy Ponders cruise to a 52-21 nonleague victory over Brookline.

Zach Wolinski, North Andover — The senior anchored the ground game with 208 rushing yards on 27 carries and added 66 yards on two receptions in a 22-7 nonleague win over Marblehead.

Division 3

Steven Gentile, Billerica — The junior quarterback rushed for three scores (1, 3 and 5 yards) and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass in a 32-27 win for the 19th-ranked Indians over No. 8 Central Catholic, part of a performance which saw him rush for 177 yards and throw for 131.

Patrick Miller, Milton — In a 42-14 win over Holliston, five different receivers caught a touchdown pass from the senior, who completed 16 of 22 passes for 293 yards. The first-year starter has 11 TD passes in three games.

Andrew Rivera's 68-yard interception return stood as the only touchdown in Milford's win over Natick. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Andrew Rivera, Milford — No offensive touchdowns were needed for the fifth-ranked Scarlet Hawks in a 7-0 win over Natick thanks to the junior’s 68-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Brian Vaughan and John Nasky, Lynn Classical — In a 44-0 blanking of Greater Boston League rival Somerville, Vaughan, a senior quarterback, threw five touchdowns — four to his classmate Nasky, who hauled in eight passes for 167 yards.

Division 4

Magerson Bazile, Medford — The senior defensive end posted three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception in a 14-6 win over Revere.

Ryan Brooks, Burlington — The sophomore WR/LB had five carries for 105 yards and three TDs, plus five tackles and a pass breakup, in a 42-18 win over Cambridge.

Ben Howard IV, Malden Catholic – The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior recovered a muffed punt in the end zone to help the Lancers blank North Quincy, 20-0, securing their first win of the season.

Devin Hunt, shown last year playing for Noble Greenough, had a big performance for Westwood in a win over Quincy. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Devin Hunt, Westwood — In a 35-14 victory over Quincy, the senior quarterback finished 13-for-21 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Sam Wien, Duxbury — The senior intercepted a pass, scored from 13 yards out on offense, and returned a kick 45 yards in the Dragons’ 42-13 triumph over Franklin on Friday.

Division 5

Brayden Clifford, Bishop Fenwick — The junior was 7-of-10 passing for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-14 nonleague win, leading the Crusaders (3-0) to a 48-14 win over Wilmington after stepping up when starting quarterback Bryce Leaman left with an injury.

Tommy DeSimone, Saugus — The senior tailback scampered for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 27-18 nonleague win over Lynn Tech.

Nick Hasapidis, Medfield — Faced with a deficit in the fourth quarter, the senior ran 7 yards for a touchdown, tossed the two-point conversion for the lead, then added important insurance with a 25-yard TD pass in a 22-20 Tri-Valley win.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The junior did a bit of everything, completing 14 of 26 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns, racking up 89 yards rushing and two TDs on six carries, and poaching an interception in a 42-8 nonleague win over Stoneham.

Travis Voisine, Danvers — The senior opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge, and completed an 18-yard pass within two minutes left to force overtime in a 22-20 nonleague win over Reading.

Division 6

Tyler Adamo, Lynnfield — The junior quarterback threw for 186 yards and five touchdowns as the Pioneers improved to 3-0 with a 42-13 win over Essex Tech in the Cape Ann League.

Nick Cappuccio, Winthrop — The junior running back keyed the Vikings’ 21-14 comeback win in Swampscott with 185 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Cappuccio had a 53-yard TD early in the third quarter, tied the game at 14-all on a two-point conversion reception, and put Winthrop in front early in the fourth quarter on a 64-yard scamper.

Nick Cappuccio had 14 of Winthrop's 21 points in a win over Swampscott. Josh Reynolds for SOMM Journal

Corey Grimes, Salem — The senior signal caller opened the scoring with a touchdown run in the first quarter and threw for a pair of long touchdown passes in the second half as the Witches moved to 3-0 with a 28-0 shutout of Greater Lawrence.

Matt O’Donnell, Cardinal Spellman — The senior was 7-for-11 passing for 93 yards and two touchdowns, added 89 rushing yards, and scored the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds left from 2-yards out as the Cardinals (3-0) rallied past Bishop Stang, 22-15.

Division 7

Isaiah Apperwhite, O’Bryant — The Bulldogs’ three-year starter at right guard paved the way for a great ground game, with the backfield totaling 150 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a 24-8 win over Brighton.

Liam Appleton and Michael Wildfire, Cohasset — Wildfire, a sophomore quarterback, tossed a program-record six touchdowns, with Appleton, a senior captain, on the receiving end of three, adding a rushing touchdown in a 60-28 win over East Bridgewater.

DJ DiCarlo, Amesbury — The running back produced three scores on the ground, powering the Red Hawks to a 32-14 win over Pentucket/Georgetown.

Division 8

Jack Balzarini, Carver — The junior led by example in a 55-0 win over McCann Tech, with a passing touchdown, receiving touchdown, sack, and interception.

Morenel Castro, KIPP Academy — The senior had a monster game in a 34-39 win over Nashoba Valley Tech, with three touchdowns, 140 rushing yards on 10 carries, and nine catches for 107 yards.

Andrew Hedgepeth, Cathedral — In a 21-14 nonleague win over Lowell Catholic, the senior had two touchdowns in the second half — one rushing and one receiving — including the winning score.

Ajay Lopes, Wareham — The senior rushed for 141 yards, two touchdowns, and added an interception for the Vikings in a 26-14 win over St. John Paul II.

Preps

Nate Austin-Johnstone, Thayer –– The bruising senior running back rumbled for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 carries, sparking the Tigers to a convincing 36-19 win over St. Marks.

Tim Bengston, Tabor –– The senior quarterback led the Seawolves to a season-opening 34-21 ISL victory against Nobles, rushing for 106 yards on 10 carries and finishing 13 of 17 through the air for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Quinn Carver, Dexter Southfield –– A senior committed to Bates, Carver turned 19 carries into 129 yards and three touchdowns as the Shields cruised to a 33-0 Evergreen win over Austin Prep.

BB&N's Bo MacCormack accounted for 196 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Milton Academy. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Bo MacCormack, BB&N –– In a true workhouse performance, the talented junior churned out 196 yards and two scores on 26 rushes, leading the Knights to a 35-21 ISL victory against Milton Academy.

Hudson Weidman and Jaylon Richardson, Pingree –– The senior quarterback and wide receiver duo put on a show, as the two connected for all four touchdowns in a 28-0 Evergreen win for the Highlanders.

Compiled by Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub.