Mac Jones, Sauce Gardner comment on brief altercation in fourth quarter of Sunday’s Patriots win

“My stomach hurt a little bit. I don’t know what to say,” Gardner said with a smile. “I do have to ice up.”

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner took issue with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter of New England’s 15-10 victory on Sunday.

“I [was] just trying to get the first down. Third and 1,” Jones said. “And then we came back on fourth and 1. And then tried to fake it.

“Definitely a physical play. A lot of guys were in there,” he added. “It’s kind of like the famous quarterback sneak that everybody does. All the guys on both teams are in there and it can get pretty physical. That’s something I have to learn from — getting my pads a little bit lower so I can get it and not get held up.”

Jones has been taken to task multiple times over the last year-plus for a variety of incidents, including two plays last year against the Bengals in which he was fined almost $24,000.

