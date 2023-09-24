Miami spice: Dolphins hang 70 points on Broncos, top offensive show in NFL since 1966

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins scored the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966, overwhelming the Denver Broncos, 70-20, on Sunday behind rookie speedster De’Von Achane’s 203 yards rushing and Tua Tagovailoa’s no-look shovel-pass TD.

The Dolphins set a franchise record for scoring and finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record — set in 1966 when Washington scored 72 against the Giants. They are the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a regular-season or playoff game. Many of their starters, including Tagovailoa and star receiver Tyreek Hill, did not play in the fourth quarter.