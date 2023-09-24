Live updates: Can the Patriots pick up their first win vs. the Jets?

Is New England an 11-percenter? Sunday will offer some clues. Stay tuned throughout the day for updates, commentary, and more from the Globe staff.

New England can’t afford to fall into an 0-3 hole just three games into the season, especially with the Cowboys on the horizon as next week’s opponent. At 0-2, the Patriots already face long odds to make the playoffs – just 11 percent of NFL teams that have started 0-2 have qualified for the postseason.

The phrase “must-win” has been bandied about the Boston sports scene all week in relation to Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game in New Jersey.

Jets players to watch — 10:50 a.m.

Chris Price: Zach Wilson is the easy answer, I know, but if the youngster can scrape together some semblance of offensive rhythm for the Jets, it could be a difficult day for New England.

Ben Volin: Backup left tackle Billy Turner, who is likely filling in for veteran Duane Brown, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday. For the Jets to have a chance on Sunday, they have to keep Zach Wilson clean, but Turner has a big challenge against Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

Chad Finn: Garrett Wilson has emerged as one of the most impressive receivers in the league, but his degree of difficulty got exponentially harder with Aaron Rodgers’s injury. Still, he had 6 catches for 112 yards in the first meeting last season with Zach Wilson chucking the ball his way. The Patriots held him to 2 catches for 12 yards in the later matchup. If he roughly averages those two performances today – 4 catches, 60ish yards – it’s a win for the Patriots.

Last time they played — 10:35 a.m.

The last edition of this matchup was also one of the strangest. In Week 11 last season, the teams were tied, 3-3, in one of the lowest-scoring games of the season heading into the final moments. The Jets punted with 26 seconds to go, playing for overtime, and Marcus Jones handled the rest to give the Patriots a 10-3 victory in November’s second meeting of the teams in the 2022 season.

When’s the last time the Jets beat the Pats? — 10:30 a.m.

It’s been nearly eight years since the Jets beat the Patriots, when Ryan Fitzpatrick quarterbacked New York to an overtime victory just after Christmas in 2015.

With Tom Brady and the New England offense sputtering, the Jets jumped out to a 17-3 lead just after halftime. A Jamie Collins scoop-and-score got the Patriots back in it and Brady found James White on a 9-yard touchdown pass play with two minutes to go to force the extra period, but Fitzpatrick marched New York down the field and hit Eric Decker in the end zone for what would be the Jets’ last win over their rivals for quite some time.

Patriots injury report — 10:22 a.m.

Mac is the last Jones standing, with Jack Jones, Jonathan Jones, and Marcus Jones all set to miss Sunday’s trip to New York, leaving the New England cornerback room fairly thin.

The offensive line — in particular the interior — still has question marks, with starting guards Cole Strange (knee) and Mike Onwenu (ankle) limited in practice this week and both listed as questionable and backup guard Sidy Sow out with a concussion.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is also questionable with a knee issue.

Jets injury report — 10:10 a.m.

Aside from the season-ending injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles’ tendon), the Jets have their own issues on the offensive line with tackle Duane Brown (shoulder/hip) questionable and guard Wes Schweitzer (concussion) out for Sunday. Safety Tony Adams (hamstring) is also out for New York, and defensive end John Franklin-Myers (hip) is questionable.

Betting lines — 10:05 a.m.

The Patriots are slight favorites on the road, with the spread settling at 2.5 points in favor of New England and the money line hovering around -150 for the Patriots.

Neither offense has inspired much confidence in the oddsmakers; the total at most sportsbooks is around 35.5, the lowest over/under of any game in the NFL in Week 3.

Weather report – 9:55 a.m.

According to AccuWeather, the forecast at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., calls for consistent temperatures (between 59 and 66 degrees all day) as well as wind and rain throughout the afternoon – remnants of a tropical storm off the Atlantic coast. Wind speed will average 19 m.p.h., with maximum gusts of 35 m.p.h.

Pregame reading — 9:45 a.m.

A few story suggestions to help get you ready for Sunday’s game:

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe. Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.