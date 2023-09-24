Rangers suddenly in control of AL West after completing sweep of Mariners

“I packed like a normal seven-day trip,” Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi said. “We can always buy more clothes on the road. Yes, it’s a lot more clear. But we still have a lot of work that has to be done.”

Suddenly 2½ games up in the division after a 9-8 victory in their home finale Sunday, the Rangers hit the road for the final seven games looking to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs and home-field advantage in a Division Series.

The Rangers secured a crucial three-game sweep of the Mariners in the tight AL West by hanging on through a rough patch from a bullpen that not long ago threatened to derail a promising season.

Marcus Semien homered twice and Corey Seager had an early two-run shot among a season-high six homers for the Rangers as they withstood two Seattle rallies.

Adolis García, Leody Taveras, and rookie Evan Carter also went deep for the Rangers, who had their most homers in a game at Globe Life Field, which opened four seasons ago.

Eovaldi (12-4) won for the first time since July 18, making his fifth start since missing seven weeks with a right forearm strain. He left with the bases loaded and a 7-2 lead in the sixth, but ended up allowing five runs in five-plus innings.

Texas (85-70), in its first winning season since 2016, won its fifth consecutive game while defending World Series champion Houston, which started the weekend with a half-game lead in division, was swept at home by 102-loss Kansas City. The Royals got two home runs from Nelson Velázquez and one each from Salvador Perez and Matt Duffy.

Teoscar Hernández, who homered, drove in two runs for the Mariners along with Jarred Kelenic and Eugenio Suárez. Seattle nearly erased deficits of five and four runs before getting swept for the second time in three series.

Seattle (84-71) is third by a half-game behind Houston in the division and for the final wild card.

The Mariners play their final seven games at home, starting with the Astros on Monday before meeting Texas again in a season-ending four-game series. The Rangers start the week at the Angels.

Orioles close in on AL East title

Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings, Adley Rutschman reached base four times, and the Orioles moved closer to clinching the American League East title, defeating the Guardians, 5-1, in Cleveland on Sunday.

Baltimore has a 2½-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the division and reduced its magic number to three. Baltimore has six games remaining and holds the tiebreaker over the Rays.

Gibson (15-9) allowed one run and five hits while striking out four. The righthander was pulled after a leadoff double in the eighth.

Rutschman doubled twice, drove in a run, and drew two walks for Baltimore. He lined out to left field in the eighth.

The Guardians’ Triston McKenzie (0-2), activated from the 60-day injured list before the game, issued a career-high six walks in 1⅔ innings. He allowed three runs and didn’t strike out a batter.

Jordan Westburg started Baltimore’s scoring with an RBI double in the second. Jorge Mateo followed with a run-scoring groundout and Anthony Santander drew a bases-loaded walk, ending McKenzie’s outing.

Rutschman had an RBI double in the fourth and Cedric Mullins added a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Springer does it all for Blue Jays

George Springer hit an inside-the-park, three-run homer. made a diving catch, and threw out a runner, helping the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-5, on Sunday at St. Petersburg, Fla., to take two of three in a series between potential playoff opponents.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered twice, making an impressive bat flip after the second, and Bo Bichette also went deep for the Blue Jays. Toronto began the day leading the second AL wild card by one game over Houston and were 1½ games ahead of Seattle.

Isaac Paredes hit his 30th homer for Tampa Bay, which has clinched at the least the AL’s top wild card and started the day 1½ games behind AL East-leading Baltimore, which has the tiebreaker.

Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz left in the third with right hamstring tightness. Díaz is second in the AL with .328 batting average.

Whit Merrifield had a tying, two-run single before Springer put the Blue Jays ahead, 5-2, in the second on his homer off Taj Bradley (5-8). Center fielder Manuel Margot failed in his attempt at a leaping catch at the wall. The ball ricocheted off the wall and bounced along the warning track. Springer slid into the plate headfirst well before a relay arrived.

Springer grabbed Curtis Mead’s drive off the right-field wall in the third and made a strong throw on the fly to Bichette, throwing out Mead trying to stretch the hit to a double. Harold Ramirez went to third on the play and Springer then sprinted toward the right-field line to make a sprawling catch on Paredes for the inning’s second out, saving a run.

Bradley retired 10 in a row after Springer’s homer before Guerrero connected on a homer put Toronto ahead 6-3 in the sixth. The rookie allowed six runs and seven hits in a career-high seven innings.

Brewers can’t clinch things

Jon Berti had his second career multihomer game, and the Marlins beat the Brewers, 6-1, in Miami to prevent Milwaukee from clinching the NL Central for a second straight day.

Josh Bell also went deep, Jorge Soler had three hits, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled twice for the Marlins, who remained one game behind the Cubs for the third NL wild-card spot. Milwaukee’s division lead over the second-place Cubs was cut to six games.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera (7-7) allowed one run and five hits in five-plus innings with five strikeouts.

Berti homered in the second on a slider from Freddy Peralta (12-10), who gave up four runs and nine hits in three innings. Bell’s solo homer and Bryan De La Cruz’s two-run single boosted the lead to 4-0 in the third.

Milwaukee scored on Tyrone Taylor’s RBI single in the fifth before Berti completed a 13-pitch at-bat with a two-run homer off Julio Teheran in the bottom half.

Yankees eliminated

Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, getting mathematically eliminated with a rainy 7-1 loss to the Diamondbacks in New York as Zac Gallen got his 17th win. Arizona won for the sixth time in seven games and remained in position for the NL’s second wild card, a half-game ahead of the Cubs. The Yankees, who finish with a six-game trip after Monday’s series finale, are in danger of finishing with a losing record for the first time since 1992. Gallen (17-8) allowed three hits in six innings, struck out eight, and walked two … Jackson Rutledge earned his first major league victory while combining with three relievers on a six-hitter, and the host Nationals defeated the Braves, 3-2, in the first game of a doubleheader. Rutledge (1-1) allowed three hits and struck out four over five innings in his third career start. Meanwhile, the Braves took another blow to their injury-plagued rotation, placing righthander Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list, meaning the 14-game winner won’t be eligible for the NL Division Series … TJ Friedl hit a two-run homer and drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning as the Reds bounced back from an historic collapse the night before to beat the Pirates, 4-2, in Cincinnati. Joey Votto singled in what could be his final home at-bat for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand added a solo homer for Cincinnati, which stayed 2½ games behind the Cubs for the final NL wild card … Juan Soto hit a 461-foot homer and had four RBIs for the host Padres, who were pushed closer to elimination from the playoff picture even as they beat the Cardinals, 12-2, in their home finale. Jose Azocar also homered and Xander Bogaerts doubled, tripled, and scored twice for the Padres, who moved five games back in the wild-card race.