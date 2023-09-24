Game 156: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

After an ugly offensive performance Saturday with runners in scoring position — 0 for 10 in those situations, to be exact — the Red Sox will wrap a weekend series against the White Sox in Sunday’s decider at Fenway Park.
Kutter Crawford is on the bump coming off a strong start last week in Texas, when he tossed six innings and allowed just two earned runs on four hits in the win.
Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the White Sox fresh off an even stronger performance; a complete-game win against the Nationals on Monday, in which he allowed just one run in going the distance.
Lineups
WHITE SOX (59-96): TBA
Pitching: RHP Mike Clevinger (8-8, 3.42 ERA)
RED SOX (76-79): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.19 ERA)
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
White Sox vs. Crawford: Elvis Andrus 0-1, Andrew Benintendi 2-4, Yasmani Grandal 1-2, Eloy Jiménez 0-3, Zach Remillard 0-2, Luis Robert Jr. 2-3, Gavin Sheets 0-1, Andrew Vaughn 0-3
Red Sox vs. Clevinger: Rafael Devers 6-10, Adam Duvall 0-3, Reese McGuire 1-1, Pablo Reyes 0-1, Trevor Story 1-5, Justin Turner 1-3
Stat of the day: The White Sox have failed to win any of their last 12 series.
Notes: Boston is 2-7 in its last nine games and has lost 18 of its last 25 since Sept. 27 and trail the Yankees by 2½ games at the bottom of the AL East ... Sox starting pitchers have allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of the last 12 games, posting a 3.28 ERA in that span ... Boston was shut out for the eighth time this season on Saturday ... Nick Pivetta has struck out 23 batters over his last 3 starts with a 2.41 ERA ... Chicago will have to win at least four of its seven remaining games to avoid a 100-loss season ... Clevinger is 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in four career starts (17 innings) against the Red Sox.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.