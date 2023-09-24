Game 156: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

After an ugly offensive performance Saturday with runners in scoring position — 0 for 10 in those situations, to be exact — the Red Sox will wrap a weekend series against the White Sox in Sunday’s decider at Fenway Park.

Kutter Crawford is on the bump coming off a strong start last week in Texas, when he tossed six innings and allowed just two earned runs on four hits in the win.

Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the White Sox fresh off an even stronger performance; a complete-game win against the Nationals on Monday, in which he allowed just one run in going the distance.