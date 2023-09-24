For the second week in a row, there’s a shuffle at No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll

Lasean Sharp and Catholic Memorial rose back to No. 1 after a one-week demotion. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

The top teams in the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll, Catholic Conference powers Xaverian and Catholic Memorial, were both tested by nonleague foes in Week 3. The Hawks fell short in a 44-41 loss to perennial contender Springfield Central despite scoring 19 fourth-quarter points in a ferocious comeback bid.

After topping St. Francis (N.Y.) on Saturday morning by a comfortable margin, 50-36, the Knights move back into the top spot. Billerica moves up to No. 11 after scoring the program’s first win over Central Catholic since 2009. Duxbury is rising again after consecutive wins over Mansfield and Franklin.