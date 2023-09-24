Texans maintain their dominance over Jaguars, as C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans get their first NFL victories

As lopsided as the AFC South rivalry has been recently, Jacksonville’s performance as 7½-point favorites at home might have been even more staggering.

Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, including a 68-yarder to Tank Dell that sealed it, and the Texans won their fifth in a row in Jacksonville. Houston (1-2) has won 16 of the past 19, including 10 of 11, in the series.

Fullback Andrew Beck fumbled a kickoff and then broke five tackles during an 85-yard return for a touchdown — one of several special teams gaffes by Jacksonville — and the Houston Texans stunned the host Jaguars, 37-17, Sunday to give coach DeMeco Ryans his first victory.

The Jaguars (1-2) were flat from the start and struggled to get anything going. Their first five drives ended in a missed field goal, a punt, a blocked field goal, a punt, and a fumble.

Trailing, 17-0, at halftime, they scored on their first two possessions of the third quarter to get back in the game. But then they botched the kickoff about as badly as anyone could imagine.

Beck bobbled the ball at the 10, picked it up at the 14, and managed to elude all 11 defenders on his way to one of the rarest touchdowns in NFL history. Caleb Johnson, Tre Herndon, Jacob Harris, Daniel Thomas, Brandon McManus, and D’Ernest Johnson also had shots at tackling Beck. None of them got him to the ground.

Beck, a 255-pound blocker from nearby Tampa, became the first fullback to return a kickoff for a touchdown since Jacksonville’s Derrick Wimbush accomplished the feat in 2005. It was the most memorable play in what could go down as a monumental game for the Texans.

Stroud proved he’s going to be a problem for Jacksonville — and the rest of the division — for years. Dell, a rookie from Houston who grew up in nearby Daytona Beach, burned the Jaguars for two long receptions and finished with five catches for 145 yards.

And No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson became the first Houston rookie to block a field goal since JJ Watt did so in 2011.

Jacksonville’s day was miserable and forgetful. Trevor Lawrence threw for 279 yards, with a touchdown to Christian Kirk and an interception. Travis Etienne totaled 138 yards, including 88 rushing.

Calvin Ridley, though, dropped three passes — including two in the end zone — and was flagged twice for false starts. And Jacksonville’s defense allowed Houston to go 9 of 15 on third-down conversions.

Packers 18, Falcons 17 — Jordan Love rallied Green Bay (2-1) from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit in his first career home start, a comeback that began after New Orleans (2-1) lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury on one of Rashan Gary’s career-high three sacks. The Packers scored 18 points in the final 11 minutes to win their 11th consecutive home opener, taking the lead on Love’s 8-yard pass to Romeo Doubs in the right corner of the end zone with 2:56 left. Jameis Winston drove the Saints into scoring position, but Blake Grupe’s 46-yard field-goal attempt with just over a minute left sailed wide right. Love went 22 of 44 for 259 yards with one touchdown pass, a TD run, and an interception.

Bills 37, Commanders 3 — In Landover, Md., Josh Allen threw and ran for a touchdown, Buffalo’s defense forced five turnovers, and the Bills (2-1) tormented Sam Howell, sacking him nine times and piling up four interceptions — the last a pick-6 that sent Washington (2-1) fans to the exits. The nine sacks were Buffalo’s most since 10 of Washington’s John Beck on Oct. 30, 2011, in Toronto. Allen was 20 of 32 with 218 yards passing, including a 35-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis. He added a 10-yard scamper into the end zone among his 46 yards rushing. A 51-yard field goal by Joey Slye with 46 seconds left helped Washington avoid the first shutout of the Ron Rivera era that began in 2020.

Lions 20, Falcons 6 — Jared Goff threw a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta early in the second quarter, and host Detroit (2-1) earned a much-needed win following a deflating home loss to Seattle. Goff also had a 3-yard run for a score that converted a third down and gave Detroit a 20-3 lead early in the fourth. LaPorta, the No. 34 pick overall out of Iowa, had eight receptions for 84 yards; his 18 catches are the most by an NFL tight end through three games. Atlanta (2-1) failed to protect Desmond Ridder, who was sacked seven times by a team that had only one sack in two games. Rookie Bijan Robinson had 10 carries for 33 yards and four catches for 27 yards after he had 255 yards of offense in his first two games with the Falcons.

Browns 27, Titans 3 — Myles Garrett sacked quarterback Ryan Tannehill 3½ times and fronted a defense that limited Tennessee to 94 yards, its fewest since the franchise relocated from Houston in 1997. Six days after Cleveland (2-1) lost star running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury in Pittsburgh, Deshaun Watson had his best day with the Browns. He completed 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and his 43-yarder to Amari Cooper put the Browns up, 27-3, in the fourth quarter. Jerome Ford, who moved into Chubb’s starting spot, ran for and caught a touchdown, while All-Pro running back Derrick Henry had just 20 yards on 11 carries for Tennessee (1-2), which punted seven times in nine possessions and had just six first downs.