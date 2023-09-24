Tigst Assefa shatters the women’s marathon world record by more than 2 minutes in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Tigst Assefa broke the women’s world record by more than two minutes Sunday at the Berlin Marathon, as Eliud Kipchoge won the men’s race for the fifth time but couldn’t break his own record.

Ethiopian runner Assefa, the winner in Berlin a year ago, ran 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds to break the previous women's record of 2:14:04 set by Brigid Kotsgei at the Chicago Marathon in 2019.

Kipchoge ran alone from 32 kilometers (20 miles) onward but slowed slightly toward the end. His time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, 42 seconds was more than a minute and a half off the record he set in Berlin last year.