Usher to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

The NFL announced Sunday that Usher would lead the halftime festivities from Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he’s looking forward to performing on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Usher has a new confession: The Grammy winner will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.

Usher spring boarded into superstardom with “Confessions,” which sold more than 10 million units in the United States and earned him eight nominations at the 2005 Grammys, winning him three. He lost album of the year to Ray Charles’s final album “Genius Loves Company,” released two months after the legend died.

“Confessions” ranks among one of the best-selling music projects of all time and launched No. 1 hits such as “Yeah!” with Ludacris and Lil Jon, “Burn,” and “Confessions Part II.” His special edition version included the smooth hit “My Boo,” a duet with Alicia Keys. Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the epic album.

Usher, 44, is currently headlining his "Usher: My Way" residency in Las Vegas, which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews. He's also beginning an eight-night block of performances in Paris on Sunday. Usher is expected to wrap up his Las Vegas residency in early December before he makes his Super Bowl halftime appearance a couple months later.

The singer has served as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and appeared in several films including “Hustlers” and “Light It Up.”

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z called Usher the ultimate “artist and showman.”

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. Hamish Hamilton returns as director. It's the second collaboration between the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation.

Last year, a pregnant Rihanna emerged suspended on a platform above the field for a spectacular halftime show — her first solo event in seven years.

Usher will join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows including Beyoncé, Madonna, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, and Katy Perry.