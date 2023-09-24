Watch: Belmont Hill alum Jake Bobo scores first NFL touchdown with highlight-reel catch

It was Bobo’s lone catch of the game on two targets. He made his first NFL catch, a 3-yarder, last week in Detroit, and was on the field for roughly a quarter of the offensive snaps over the first two weeks.

The Seahawks won, 37-27, with Smith’s lone touchdown pass coming when Bobo — signed in April after a college career split between Duke and UCLA — made a highlight-reel grab, leaping above the coverage of Donte Jackson and squeezing his feet just inside the end line.

Jake Bobo, an undrafted free agent by way of North Andover and Belmont Hill , scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday when he reeled in a 5-yard pass from Geno Smith late in Seattle’s victory over the Carolina Panthers.

At 6 feet, 4 inches and 207 pounds, Bobo was a preseason sensation in the Pacific Northwest, scoring twice in three games and quickly becoming a fan favorite. “More Bobo” became a common refrain both in the stands and in the locker room; the Seattle Times reported it was the creation of running backs coach Chad Morton during the team’s offseason program.

“Give him the ball. He’s always going to make a play,” running back Kenneth Walker III told the Times during training camp.

Longtime Seattle coach Pete Carroll was asked about the receiver last week, and hinted more was to come for the Massachusetts native, whose mother was a teacher at the Brooks School and Belmont Hill, where her son played football and basketball.

“We haven’t gotten enough of Bobo. We kind of got going with him, but I’d like to see him become more part of it,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s busting his tail, he’s ready to go, he’s ready to do whatever we need him to do, and we love having him on the club. He’s got so much versatility and so many unique traits that he brings us. It won’t be long.”

Bobo, who participated in this winter’s Shrine Bowl, was largely a slot receiver in college. He played a fifth season for the Bruins after a strong senior season at Duke, reeling in 57 balls for 817 yards and seven touchdowns for New Hampshire native Chip Kelly’s team.

It was surmised a weak pro day hurt his draft stock, but Seattle is happy he was available for them.