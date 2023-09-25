Japanese regulators approve Leqembi

The Alzheimer’s drug developed by Eisai and Biogen won clearance from Japanese regulators after the medicine was fully cleared in the United States in July. Japan’s health ministry approved the use of Leqembi to suppress the progression of mild cognitive impairment and dementia, following the backing of a panel’s recommendation in August, Eisai said in a statement Monday. Japan became the second country to sign off on Leqembi. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

SEC has thousands of private messages from investment employees

The Securities and Exchange Commission has collected thousands of staff’s private messages from more than a dozen major investment companies as part of its probe into Wall Street’s use of private messaging apps, according to Reuters. The regulator is reviewing messages discussing work sent on personal devices or applications from employees at firms including Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and Carlyle Group Inc., Reuters said, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter that it didn’t name. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOYS

Lego will keep trying to make sustainable bricks

Denmark’s Lego said on Monday that it remains committed to its quest to find sustainable materials to reduce carbon emissions, even after an experiment by the world’s largest toymaker to use recycled bottles did not work. Lego said it has “decided not to progress” with making its trademark colorful bricks from recycled plastic bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate, known as PET, and after more than two years of testing “found the material didn’t reduce carbon emissions.” Still, the toymaker remains “fully committed to making Lego bricks from sustainable materials by 2032,” it added. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

A cash crunch hits most Americans

Americans outside the wealthiest 20 percent of the country have run out of extra savings and now have less cash on hand than they did when the pandemic began, according to the latest Federal Reserve study of household finances. For the bottom 80 percent of households by income, bank deposits, and other liquid assets were lower in June this year than they were in March 2020, after adjustment for inflation. All income groups have seen their balances decline in real terms from a peak in 2021, according to the Fed survey. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH CARE

Costco to offer members online medical care

Costco will offer members access to medical care through a deal with online marketplace Sesame, as the retail giant joins peers by pushing deeper into health care. Costco’s members will be eligible for Sesame’s “best pricing,” including online primary care visits for $29, Sesame said. They’ll also get mental health visits for $79 and 10 percent off other services. On the platform, clinicians set their prices and patients pay them directly, not through insurance. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

EU officials blocking Booking from buying Swedish company

The European Union’s executive arm said Monday it is blocking leading US online travel agency Booking from acquiring Sweden’s flight booking provider Etraveli Group because it would have allowed it to increase its dominant position on the market on the continent. The European Commission said it had warned Booking Holdings about its concerns but that the remedies offered by the company were not sufficient. Booking’s brands include Booking.com, Rentalcars, Priceline, and Agoda. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SMARTPHONES

Latest iPhone is popular, driving up wait times

Apple’s basic iPhone 15 model is taking almost twice as long for deliveries this year than its predecessor, signaling high demand for the company’s latest handsets. Buyers in the US need to wait for 10 days to receive the basic model, up from six days for the previous generation device launched last year, according to data from Counterpoint Research. At the other end of the spectrum, Apple’s top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max increased pre-order waiting times to a record, the researchers found. Significant upgrades to both models drove renewed demand. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC SHOES

Nike could face some rough going

Nike faces a risk from slower spending by US students, in addition to ongoing Chinese headwinds, according to Jefferies analysts. Pointing to a recent in-house survey, analyst Randal Konik noted that nearly 90 percent of the 600 respondents with outstanding student loan debt were somewhat worried about being able to meet all of their monthly expenses. “Apparel, footwear, accessories, restaurants, and big-ticket items are likely to see the biggest pullbacks in spending,” he wrote in a research report, downgrading his ratings on Nike, Foot Locker, and Urban Outfitters to hold from buy. The return of student loan payments in October is seen squeezing consumers in the United States, with a report by Oxford Economics estimating that this could dent spending by as much as $9 billion each month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIR TRAVEL

Lufthansa says switching to green fuels would not be easy

Germany’s biggest airline would consume half of the country’s entire electricity production to switch its fleet to green fuels like e-kerosene, according to Lufthansa, underscoring the challenge in reducing emissions from air transport. While synthetic fuels manufactured using renewable energy provided the best future path to decarbonize aviation, there is unlikely to be sufficient green electricity in Germany to generate them, Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said on Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LUXURY

The high-end hits a bump

The luxury industry’s troubles are mounting, with US department stores struggling and China failing to live up to expectations as a growth motor in the post-pandemic world. That’s dashing hopes of another resilient year for the sector, which in 2022 defied gloomy headlines to grow by as much as 20 percent in some locations, according to Rachid Mohamed Rachid, chairman of fashion house Valentino. The gloomier picture is fueling more talk of consolidation after Kering agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in Valentino in July for 1.7 billion euros. Tapestry Inc., owner of brands including Coach and Kate Spade, also agreed to acquire Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd. in an $8.5 billion deal last month, and Cosmetics firm Estée Lauder Cos. has taken over Tom Ford in an $2.8 billion transaction. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Tough times are good for Aldi in the UK

Aldi plans to invest 1.4 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) in the United Kingdom over the next two years as the discounter reported profits that tripled in the country, spurred by shoppers seeking to save money on groceries. The grocer will invest in expanding its store and distribution networks, revamping existing stores, and improving technology. It’s a boost of 100 million pounds compared with the previous two years’ investments, chief executive Giles Hurley said on a call with reporters Monday. The UK’s cost-of-living crisis has led to a shift in consumer behavior, with shoppers increasingly choosing discount stores to keep their expenditures in check as prices rise. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Air France-KLM chooses Airbus over Boeing

Air France-KLM picked Airbus’ A350 to renew its long-haul fleet, giving the European planemaker a major commercial win over arch-rival Boeing as demand picks up for global travel. The Franco-Dutch group will place an order for 50 of the Airbus A350-900 and the larger A350-1000 model, alongside purchase rights for 40 additional aircraft, according to a statement. First deliveries will start in 2026 and run through to 2030. With the airline group’s existing A350s and those pending, the purchase will make Air France-KLM the single biggest operator of the jet. — BLOOMBERG NEWS