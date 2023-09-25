19-year-old man faces gun charges in connection with Charlestown shooting

He would also have to adhere to a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., prosecutors said. He is due back in court Oct. 19.

David Riley is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a Class E substance, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was ordered held in lieu of $7,500 bail and told to wear a GPS tracker if he is released.

A 19-year-old man was arraigned on gun charges Monday in connection with a shooting in Charlestown earlier this month, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

Riley’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday evening.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, two people were seen trying to drive away in a white Audi A4 after 14 shots were fired near McNulty Court, prosecutors said. The luxury sedan, which was registered to Riley, was significantly damaged and the pair ran away on foot, according to the statement.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

They left the vehicle parked near 17 Carney Court, with broken windows and flat tires, prosecutors said.

On Sunday, officers saw the same white Audi A4 parked in front of the 7-11 at 140 Main St. in Thompson Square, according to the statement. The windows and flat tires had been repaired, prosecutors said.

Officers immediately identified the driver as Riley, who appeared to be nervous, according to prosecutors. They approached the sedan and ordered him to get out, prosecutors said.

Police then searched the Audi, and under the driver’s seat they allegedly found a black semi-automatic 9mm Polymer 80 firearm with a light attachment that held one round in the chamber and 13 rounds in the magazine, according to the statement.

Advertisement

“Officers also found a green pill, which they believed to be Xanax, in the center console,” the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.