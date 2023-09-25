Mayor Michelle Wu says Widett Circle plan pitched as fix for Mass. and Cass does not seem ‘feasible’

“It’s not land that we have control over; we don’t have funding allocated,” Wu added. She also said that the plan was “not formed with significant public health expertise guiding it.” She commended neighborhood leaders for proposing solutions, though, and said she was open to “any private opportunities that might emerge” to connect people to recovery services.

“It’s not something that, for me, seems feasible within the city’s purview,” Wu said during her monthly appearance on WBUR’s “Radio Boston.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday cast doubt on a plan put forth by South End businesses and residents to relocate the homeless encampment that persists in the area known as Mass. and Cass and build a new recovery campus at nearby Widett Circle, saying in a radio interview that the plan did not seem realistic.

The plan, which emerged in August from the Newmarket Business Improvement District and the neighborhood group the South End Forum, called for the city to open a multimillion-dollar, multi-stage recovery campus in Widett Circle. The area is isolated from much of the rest of the city, separated from the surrounding neighborhoods by a trainyard, elevated highway, and other heavy infrastructure. The Widett Circle property is not owned by the city, but rather by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which plans to use it as a trainyard for its commuter rail service.

The proposal, which proponents estimated would cost at least $10 million to build and $3 million annually to maintain, would include hundreds of temporary cabins, with five zones designated to house people at different phases of the recovery process. The campus is the latest in a long succession of proposals for Widett Circle, an area that’s been targeted as an Olympic stadium, a soccer stadium, and dense residential development.

And it’s the latest in a succession of proposals for the area known as Mass. and Cass, where the city’s homelessness, mental health, and substance use crises collide. It has been a persistent challenge for Boston mayors. Wu said in August that the area had reached a “new level of public safety alarm” and necessitated a new approach by the city. Later that month, she detailed a new approach for reducing violence in the area, including a new ordinance that would make it easier for the city to clear homeless encampments and plans for a new shelter that could accommodate up to 30 people.

Sean Cotter and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





