Boston police have identified suspect in Berklee College of Music area assaults

Boston police have obtained a summons for the man they allege was responsible for a series of attacks near the Berklee College of Music campus on Saturday.
Police declined to identify the man pending his appearance in a Boston courtroom. His court date was not immediately available.
Four people were assaulted in three incidents on Saturday. Shortly after 5:45 p.m, officers responded to a reported assault near Boylston and Hemenway streets, where college police said a victim had been assaulted and refused medical treatment.
Two other victims told officers they had been assaulted outside 1 Haviland St., around the corner from the first incident, and were treated at the scene, police said. A fourth assault reportedly took place near 1130 Boylston St., and the victim declined medical treatment, police said.
