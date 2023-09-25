Boston woman rescued after hurting her leg in the White Mountains

Rescuers carried a 30-year-old hiker from Boston more than a mile after she injured her leg while hiking the Lonesome Lake Trail in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park Saturday, officials said.
Around 3:30 p.m., Leenah Hassan and a group of friends arrived at Lonesome Lake where Hassan slipped on a wet rock while trying to take a picture, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Because of spotty cell service, the report to 911 was made by text and had limited details.
The Appalachian Mountain Club’s Lonesome Lake Hut staff went to assess her injury and determined she would need to be carried out because of a significant lower leg injury, officials said.
Advertisement
Around 4:30 p.m., the injury was stabilized, and rescuers and hiking companions carried Hassan down. They reached the trailhead before 6 p.m., officials said.
“This 1.2-mile carryout happened quickly due to the response of AMC staff, the willingness of the hiking companions to initially assist in the carryout, and the large response of the well-practiced Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team,” officials said.
She was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare by ambulance, officials said.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.