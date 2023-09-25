Boston woman rescued after hurting her leg in the White Mountains

Rescuers carried a 30-year-old hiker from Boston more than a mile after she injured her leg while hiking the Lonesome Lake Trail in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park Saturday, officials said.

Around 3:30 p.m., Leenah Hassan and a group of friends arrived at Lonesome Lake where Hassan slipped on a wet rock while trying to take a picture, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Because of spotty cell service, the report to 911 was made by text and had limited details.