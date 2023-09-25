Car collides with MBTA Green Line trolley in Brookline; shuttle buses replace trains

A car collided with an MBTA Green Line trolley on Monday evening near St. Paul Street in Brookline, causing shuttle buses to replace trains on part of the trolley’s C line, officials said.

Two minor neck and back injuries were reported following the crash, Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a Transit Police spokesman, said in an email.

The trolley, traveling outbound on Beacon Street, had the right of way when a car that was traveling in the same direction suddenly turned left into the trolley against a red light, Sullivan said.