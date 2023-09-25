Car collides with MBTA Green Line trolley in Brookline; shuttle buses replace trains

A car collided with an MBTA Green Line trolley on Monday evening near St. Paul Street in Brookline, causing shuttle buses to replace trains on part of the trolley’s C line, officials said.
Two minor neck and back injuries were reported following the crash, Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a Transit Police spokesman, said in an email.
The trolley, traveling outbound on Beacon Street, had the right of way when a car that was traveling in the same direction suddenly turned left into the trolley against a red light, Sullivan said.
The car’s driver will be cited for running a red light, he said.
At around 7 p.m., the MBTA posted on social media that there were delays of about 25 minutes between Coolidge Corner and St. Paul Street “due to a train with a pantograph problem.” (The pantograph is the apparatus on the roof of the train that takes in electricity from the overhead wires.)
Shuttle buses replaced service between St. Mary’s Street and Coolidge Corner while workers addressed the issue, the MBTA said. The delay was cleared by about 9:30 p.m.
