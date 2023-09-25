Dighton police chief to resign after being charged with insider trading

“On behalf of the community, the Board would like to thank Chief Cronin for his dedicated service to the Police Department, the Town, and its residents,” Caron said.

Shawn P. Cronin will step down as chief of police on Sept. 30, Board of Selectmen Chairman Peter D. Caron said in a statement.

Dighton’s police chief has informed the town that he is intending to resign from his position as he faces charges that he violated federal securities laws as part of a multimillion-dollar insider-trading scheme, the Board of Selectmen said Monday.

The statement said the town would make no further comment on the resignation, referring to it as “a personnel matter.”

Cronin was placed on administrative leave in June after he was charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading, the Globe reported. He was charged with three counts of securities fraud under Title 15, three counts of tender offer fraud, one count of securities fraud under Title 18, and a conspiracy charge.

If convicted, Cronin could face a maximum of 150 years in prison, the Globe reported. He was among five men charged in an insider-trading scheme from 2020 that allegedly brought in more than $2.2 million in illegal profits as the participants traded in stocks and options based on confidential information about one pharmaceutical company’s acquisition of another.

Cronin became a full-time police officer in 2006 and rose up the ranks as sergeant and lieutenant before being named chief in August 2022, the Globe reported.

