DoorDash driver follows GPS all the way to water in Middleton

The driver had managed to get out of the car, with the order intact, and walk to a home on Kenney Road, where officers found the person “panicked” that their vehicle was underwater, police said in a statement.

The mishap occurred around 11:40 a.m., police said, when the driver called 911 and reported their car was “disabled” in the water.

A DoorDash driver with a little too much faith in GPS technology wound up in the woods and then the water in Middleton on Friday while trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order, police said.

“The operator stated that they were following their GPS to an address in Middleton while trying to deliver Dunkin Donuts for DoorDash,” police said. “The operator had the delivery (Dunkin Donuts) in hand. The operator stated that while trying to make the delivery to an address on Mill Street in Middleton, same began driving down a dirt road, and then somehow ended up driving into a body of water.”

Authorities found the car, partially submerged but still running, down a dirt path behind 18 Kenney Rd., according to police.

The car was towed away without any apparent fuel “leakage” into the water, the statement said.

The driver was taken to Beverly Hospital after requesting a medical transport and now faces charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, police said. Police, who did not name the driver, also asked the RMV to suspend her license as an “immediate threat,” the statement said.

DoorDash said the company’s investigating and getting in touch with local authorities.

This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.





