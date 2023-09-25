Former MBTA employee pleads guilty to stealing from T, taking kickbacks

Dockery pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including bribery, conspiracy, two counts of procurement fraud, three counts of larceny, and six counts of accepting illegal gratuities, Campbell’s office said in a statement .

Timothy Dockery, 57, of Plymouth, was sentenced to one year in state prison and two years’ probation, according to Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s office. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $37,860.

A former buyer for the MBTA pleaded guilty in Suffolk Superior Court on Monday to multiple charges, including larceny, bribery, and procurement fraud, in connection with schemes to steal from the T and accept kickbacks from vendors, according to the Massachusetts attorney general’s office.

Advertisement

Dockery’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Dockery worked as a buyer for the MBTA’s non-inventory purchasing unit, a role in which he was responsible for the procurement process and oversaw non-inventory-related contracts, such as those for office supplies and smaller construction contracts, the statement said.

While he was a state employee, Dockery participated in illegal schemes with four vendors, including fabricating invoices and taking kickbacks in exchange for his business, the statement said.

After a hotline tip in 2014, the Office of the Inspector General opened an investigation, and the attorney general’s office joined the investigation in 2016 and indicted Dockery in 2017. He was immediately suspended by the MBTA, Campbell’s office said.

Dockery and one vendor he worked with stole about $38,000 from the MBTA by filing fake invoices, Campbell’s office said. He told the vendor to make false invoices for funds left over on purchase orders and then ensured the invoices were paid, the statement said.

Dockery and the vendor shared the money remitted by the MBTA, Campbell’s office said.

Prosecutors also allege that Dockery received illegal gratuities from three vendors far exceeding $50 — the legal amount that public employees can receive in a one-year period in connection to their official position.

Advertisement

In one scheme, he allegedly received cash payments totaling at least $60,000 from a vendor in exchange for his help with MBTA procurements and projects, the statement said. Prosecutors said the vendor paid Dockery about 10 percent of its profit from at least 70 payments from the MBTA.

From another vendor, prosecutors allege that Dockery received tickets to sporting events and concerts worth about $23,000, the statement said. He also received about $8,000 in lunches and goods for his personal business from a third vendor, prosecutors allege.

In a procurement fraud scheme, prosecutors alleged that Dockery created a fake quote to ensure that one firm would be the lowest bidder on a construction supplies contract, then inflated the firm’s quote, the statement said.

In other construction projects, the firm allegedly created and submitted fake quotes that claimed to be from two competitor companies, the statement said. The fake quotes were higher than the firm’s winning quotes, creating the illusion that the procurement process was competitive, the statement said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.