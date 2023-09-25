Important dates as N.H.’s presidential primaries approach

Sept. 30 — The New Hampshire Democratic Party will host its convention in Bedford. The keynote speaker, Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, is expected to talk about New Hampshire’s role in “reelecting President Biden.”

With the first-in-the-nation primary less than four months away, keep these upcoming dates in mind:

The calendar is a bit quieter this week for presidential campaigns on the ground in New Hampshire. That makes sense since the second GOP debate is Wednesday night on the opposite side of the country. After that, former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey will be back on Friday for a town hall in Keene. Other candidates are expected next week.

Oct. 6 — Voters who wish to change their party affiliation can do so at their local clerk’s office until Oct. 6. Undeclared voters, who can participate in either party’s primary, sometimes forget to revert their registration to undeclared after casting a ballot in a partisan primary, so be sure to double check your registration status on the voter information lookup tool.

Oct. 7 — The state has partnered with Vet the Vote, a nonprofit, to recruit military veterans to volunteer as election poll workers. The partnership includes a public event on Oct. 7 at James Mastricola Upper Elementary School in Merrimack, where attendees can walk through a mock polling place and ask questions as officials explain the process. You don’t have to be a veteran to join in! (Attendees are asked to register online by Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.)

Oct. 13-14 — Eleven presidential candidates are slated to attend the New Hampshire GOP’s First in the Nation Leadership Summit in Nashua. It’s a ticketed event.

Oct. 14 — The Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee is set to meet again to discuss, among other things, whether to deem New Hampshire to be noncompliant with the national party’s 2024 presidential nominating calendar. The long-running scheduling impasse could lead to the DNC imposing sanctions.

Oct. 11-27 — Presidential candidates can file a declaration of candidacy and pay the $1,000 filing fee to have their names placed on the ballot for New Hampshire’s 2024 primary.

The primary itself is widely expected to be held in January, though the precise date won’t be set until later this fall.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report

Steven Porter