First human case of Jamestown Canyon Virus found in New Hampshire, officials say

The POWV virus was discovered in an adult in Rockingham County and in a child from Carroll County, the agency said. The POWV virus is spread through bites from the blacklegged ticks, the agency said.

The human case of JCV was identified in an adult in HIllsborough County, a virus spread by mosquito bites, the Division of Public Health Services said in a statement Monday.

The first human case of Jamestown Canyon Virus this year has been identified in New Hampshire where public health officials said they have also discovered two cases of Powassan Virus, both of which are spread by bites from insects.

There are no vaccines or anti-virus medications for either illness, the agency said.

“Mosquitoes will be with us until the first hard frost, and ticks remain active as long as there is no snow cover and temperatures remain above freezing,” Ryan Tannian, agency’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control said in a statement. “Preventing the bites that cause illnesses transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks is a key factor in reducing the risk for illness.”

New Hampshire is the fourth state to report a case of JCV this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The mosquito-borne illness is most frequently found in the Upper Midwest but has also been found this year in New York, Michigan and Wisconsin. Including New Hampshire a total of eight cases have been reported nationwide, the CDC said.

“Fever, headache, and fatigue are common symptoms with Jamestown Canyon virus disease,” the CDC said. “Jamestown Canyon virus can cause severe disease, including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).”

Human infections by the tick-borne POWV has been reported in nine states this year, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine and Rhode Island, according to the CDC. A total of 24 cases were reported to the CDC from the states as of Sept. 19, the CDC said.

Symptoms of PWV may not be noticed for a week or more after being bit by a tick, the CDC said. Severe forms of the illness are fatal in 1 out of 10 people. Survivors of severe cases face “long-term health problems such as recurring headaches, loss of muscle mass and strength, and memory problems, “ the CDC said.

New Hampshire has reported a total of 13 human cases of JCV since 2018, officials said. The state has also identified a total of 8 cases of POWV since 2013, when the disease was first detected in humans in New Hampshire,” per state public health agency.

Public health agencies urge the public to take steps to protect themselves against bites from both of the insects.









