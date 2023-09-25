Ibram X. Kendi, head of Anti-Racist Center at Boston University, defends layoffs and restructuring

He wrote that the week prior, he “had to make the hardest decision of my career and lay off a number of talented and committed staff from the BU Center for Antiracist Research (CAR) to ensure our long-term sustainability and impact.”

Ibram X. Kendi, the embattled head of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research , said Friday that he did not lay off half his staff and restructure the organization “out of financial distress” but to support the center’s long-term mission, and he asserted that leaders of color “are often held to different standards.”

Advertisement

Kendi said the center’s working to assist the affected employees and that “we welcome Boston University’s inquiry into the center’s operations.”

In response to questions from the Globe about the center’s operations, BU spokesperson Rachel Lapal Cavallario on Sept. 20 provided a statement announcing an “inquiry” into the center’s culture and “grant management practices.”

In its first 10 months of existence, the center, which Kendi established at BU in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, brought in at least $43 million of pledged donations, according to financial records provided to the Globe by a former staffer.

Kendi laid off 19 of the center’s 36 staff members in a series of Zoom meetings earlier this month.

The laid-off employees came from across the center. Administrators and the staff of The Emancipator, a racial justice media outlet, remained. The Emancipator was launched in partnership with The Boston Globe in 2021. Its operations transferred to BU in March.

“While CAR is not alone amongst nonprofits working through new economic realities and slowing philanthropic giving, my decision to restructure the organization has elicited very strong opinions - not just about the layoffs, but about my management of the organization,” Kendi wrote.

Advertisement

He stressed that money wasn’t a deciding factor in his personnel moves.

“I made this decision not out of financial distress - as suggested by some - but to put in place a new structure that would support the mission of CAR for the long term,” Kendi wrote. “There will always be people who critique the job someone else is doing - but I stand by my decision to take the long view for CAR, especially when racial and social justice organizations are under attack.”

Critics, including former staffers, have argued the center’s output is too low given its substantial funding. Key projects — including a graduate degree program and a national Racial Data Tracker — promised during the center’s early days have not materialized. (The center collaborated with journalists at the Atlantic magazine on a COVID Racial Data Tracker, but that effort folded in spring 2021.)

But Kendi touted the center’s accomplishments in his Friday statement.

“I am proud of the many accomplishment’s of CAR’s talented and committed staff, such as The Emancipator, which has more awards than years of existence, and our reports, research and policy teams, COVID Racial Data Tracker, amicus briefs, events, engagement with organizers, National Antiracist Book Festivals, and training and assistance for public writing. And I’m excited about our upcoming plans to build the first ever residential fellowship program for antiracist intellectuals, creators, and students.”

He thanked those who have provided “constructive feedback” amid the controversial reshuffling.

Advertisement

“It helps me to remember that CAR is only three years old,” Kendi wrote, adding that new organizations “often undergo a difficult evolution before landing on a successful model.”

Kendi, a leading Black scholar of systemic racism in the country, also lamented the disparate treatment that he said leaders of color are often subjected to.

“Leaders of color and women leaders are often held to different standards and routinely have their authority undermined or questioned,” Kendi wrote. “But I want to live in a world where all leaders of new organizations are given the time to make mistakes and learn and grow. ... I want to live in a world where we are all about building and sustaining antiracist organizations. Until we build that world, the crucial work of CAR will continue.”

Kendi’s comments tracked with his earlier remarks during an interview last week with The Boston Globe.

He told the Globe the fellowship model will be less costly to operate, so funding for the center will last longer.

“This was a tough decision and of course it elicited a lot of strong opinions,” Kendi said. “At the same time, I had to take the long view to ensure that the center would be impactful and sustainable 20, 50 years from now, particularly in a moment when racial justice organizations, and social justice organizations more broadly, are under serious attack.”

He said the center was a “a high-growth startup in an all-virtual setting when a number of organizations were looking to recruit and retain staff. Everyone was having challenges. We too were having challenges like all other organizations over the last four years.”

Advertisement

The new fellowship model, he told the Globe, “allows us to bring in … leading antiracist intellectuals and creators to be in community with each other, to enrich each other, to empower each other, to teach each other, as they also work on their own individual research projects.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.