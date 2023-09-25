scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 25, 2023, 34 minutes ago
An enlarged symbolic check for $1.08 billion hangs in Las Palmitas Mini Market on July 20 in Los Angeles. The $1.08 billion winning Powerball ticket was sold at the market for the July 19 drawing.Mario Tama/Getty

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to its fourth-highest mark, with the drawing just hours away.

The $785 million grand prize has a cash option of $367 million, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. No one has claimed the jackpot since it crossed the $1 billion threshold in July, 29 drawings ago.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 until 9:50 p.m. on Monday, the lottery said. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m.

On Wednesday, there’s a drawing for a $10.8 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot, the largest since September 2022. Tickets can be purchased for $1 until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

