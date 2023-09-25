Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to its fourth-highest mark, with the drawing just hours away.

The $785 million grand prize has a cash option of $367 million, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. No one has claimed the jackpot since it crossed the $1 billion threshold in July, 29 drawings ago.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 until 9:50 p.m. on Monday, the lottery said. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m.