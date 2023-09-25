A remembrance of home

Bangladeshi women are playing a game called “Pass the Pillow.” It’s their version of musical chairs. On a recent Sunday afternoon, they don’t have a pillow so they substitute a soccer ball for it. As the music plays, the ball is continuously passed around until the tune abruptly stops. The one left holding the ball is out.

Under the veil, the sound of giggling fills the air at Castle Island.

Nadia Sultana, a Bangladeshi scientist who immigrated to the United States 11 years ago, says it’s a traditional childhood game and reminds everyone of home.

“We play it when we have a picnic or a get-together,” she says.

This picnic could not have happened 50 years ago. South Boston then was a working-class Irish neighborhood, and busing-era violence here (and other neighborhoods) cemented Boston’s national reputation for racial rancor.

Although the nation appears more politically polarized than ever, progress has been made here. A recent stroll around Castle Island is filled with good vibes and a diverse crowd.

Now there are 100 Bangladeshi natives having fun at a cookout and their biggest threat is the aggressive french fry-seeking sea gulls. Sultana, now of Worcester, has lived happily in America for 11 years.

“Everywhere in the USA,” she says, “I feel like everyone is very welcoming.”

