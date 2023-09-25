Full service resumes on Red Line after trash fire in tunnel outside Harvard T stop caused delays

“Delays of about 20 minutes while Cambridge Fire investigates reports of smoke at Harvard,” the T wrote at 9:40 a.m. on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Trains may stand by at stations.”

A trash fire in a tunnel outside the Harvard T stop caused smoky conditions and delays Monday morning on the Red Line, as regular service resumed “with residual delays” shortly before 11 a.m., according to the MBTA and Cambridge Fire Department.

Then less than 20 minutes later, the T said shuttle buses were entering the fray.

“Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replace service between Porter and Park St while Cambridge fire continues to investigate reports of smoke near Harvard,” the T wrote on X. “Red Line service will operate on a single track between Alewife and Porter.”

Advertisement

The Cambridge Fire Department, meanwhile, said a rubbish fire was to blame for the delays at the height of the morning commute.

“Companies are working on a rubbish fire in the tunnel outside the station, 3rd rail power is shut down, train svc is stopped temporarily, no injuries reptd,” fire officials wrote on X at 10:10 a.m.

Fire officials confirmed at 10:22 a.m. that the blaze had been put out.

“Update on Box 5171 for Harvard @MBTA: fire has been extinguished, all FD members are clear of the subway tracks & are making up, train service should resume shortly,” the Fire Department tweeted.

A T spokesperson confirmed via email at 10:55 a.m. that “northbound service has resumed” and that “upon completion of a test on the southbound side, it will resume there too.”

That was the case just a couple of minutes later.

“Red Line Update: Regular service between Davis and Park St has resumed with residual delays of about 15 minutes after earlier Cambridge Fire activity near Harvard,” the T tweeted at 10:58 a.m. “Shuttle buses have been phased out.”

Advertisement

Earlier as firefighters battled the blaze, one angry rider didn’t take kindly to the T’s shuttle advisory.

“I was on a train for 20 minutes at Davis and was told to get off and get a shuttle,” the patron replied to the T via X. “Yet you’re saying I have to go back and take the train to Porter in order to get the shuttle?”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.