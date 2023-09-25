Two people suffer minor injuries after ambulance and SUV crash in Boston

Two people suffered minor injuries after an ambulance and an SUV crashed in Boston on Monday evening, State Police said.

A 2022 Chevrolet ambulance driven by a 24-year-old woman from Lynn and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 43-year-old man from Billerica crashed on Frontage Road at Haul Road at about 6:45 p.m., Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a State Police spokesperson, said in an email.

The Jeep’s driver, whose name was not released, was given a warning for vehicle violations, he said. Both vehicles were towed, and the crash scene was cleared by 7:15 p.m.