Two children, 10 and 7, struck by car in Lynn; driver expected to face charges

The children’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

A 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were hit by a vehicle in Lynn on Monday and taken to the hospital, police said.

The crash happened around 8:15 on Holyoke Street, police said. The driver, whom police did not name, also hit two parked cars. The driver remained at the scene and was cited for charges related to unsafe operation and speeding, police said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

