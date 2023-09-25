Video shows person kicking in MBTA fare gate at Park Street station

This kick sure took a toll.

A video released by MBTA Transit Police shows someone smashing a fare gate at Park Street station with a single kick, barely breaking stride on the way through.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday, Transit Police posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. A 40-year-old from Malden was taken into custody around 6 a.m. when an officer recognized the suspect at the entrance to the station “based on a description,” Transit Police said.