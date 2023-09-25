Video shows person kicking in MBTA fare gate at Park Street station

This kick sure took a toll.
A video released by MBTA Transit Police shows someone smashing a fare gate at Park Street station with a single kick, barely breaking stride on the way through.
It happened just after midnight on Saturday, Transit Police posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. A 40-year-old from Malden was taken into custody around 6 a.m. when an officer recognized the suspect at the entrance to the station “based on a description,” Transit Police said.
The suspect, whose name was not released, had an arrest warrant stemming from an alleged assault and battery on a police officer.
9/23 just after midnight a 40y/o from Malden kicked the fare gate out at #MBTA Park Street Station. Based on a description a very dedicated TPD officer observed subject at 6AM at the entrance to station. Subject also had a warrant for A&B on a Police Officer. Transported to TPDHQ pic.twitter.com/AdjVND0t2J— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 23, 2023
