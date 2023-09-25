scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Video shows person kicking in MBTA fare gate at Park Street station

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated September 25, 2023, 36 minutes ago
MBTA Transit Police released this video of a person kicking in a fare gate at Park Street Station.MBTA Transit Police

This kick sure took a toll.

A video released by MBTA Transit Police shows someone smashing a fare gate at Park Street station with a single kick, barely breaking stride on the way through.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday, Transit Police posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. A 40-year-old from Malden was taken into custody around 6 a.m. when an officer recognized the suspect at the entrance to the station “based on a description,” Transit Police said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, had an arrest warrant stemming from an alleged assault and battery on a police officer.

