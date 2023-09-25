A call to action on climate change

Now. Now, now, now.

In response to “Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says” (Online, Sept. 13), I don’t know how else experts can say this. I don’t know why we have experts if we’re not going to listen to them. We need to drop everything and save the planet right now. Not tomorrow. Not next year. Now. Now, now, now.

The people who will dismiss this study are either in critical denial or are greedy fossil fuel profiteers. All we need to do is step outside into a September that feels more like July to know that we’re cooking already. If planting trees can help fix this, we need to plant trees. If an all-out effort to replace fossil fuels with renewable sources for the nation’s grids is needed, then we need to turn all of our energy toward that immediately. Whatever is needed, we need to do it. We need to do everything, absolutely everything, that the experts tell us to do to halt the degradation of our Earth. Because if we don’t, there’s only one way that this slide can end.