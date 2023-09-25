A call to action on climate change

Now. Now, now, now.
In response to “Earth is outside its ‘safe operating space for humanity’ on most key measurements, study says” (Online, Sept. 13), I don’t know how else experts can say this. I don’t know why we have experts if we’re not going to listen to them. We need to drop everything and save the planet right now. Not tomorrow. Not next year. Now. Now, now, now.
The people who will dismiss this study are either in critical denial or are greedy fossil fuel profiteers. All we need to do is step outside into a September that feels more like July to know that we’re cooking already. If planting trees can help fix this, we need to plant trees. If an all-out effort to replace fossil fuels with renewable sources for the nation’s grids is needed, then we need to turn all of our energy toward that immediately. Whatever is needed, we need to do it. We need to do everything, absolutely everything, that the experts tell us to do to halt the degradation of our Earth. Because if we don’t, there’s only one way that this slide can end.
Andrew Gooding-Call
Northampton
An emergency alarm
The article “Regular bouts of deadly heat likely to come” (Metro, Sept. 18) is another informative wake-up call by the Globe in its coverage of the climate crisis. Juxtaposing the summary of the Woodwell Climate Research Study models on projected impacted areas, its definition of a lethal heat event, and sobering warnings from local experts from Boston University and the Harvard School of Public Health, is indeed compelling.
The study’s definition of a lethal heat event as six hours or more of 95 degrees and 100 percent humidity to a person without access to cooling unfortunately is not beyond any of our imaginations. The fact that the study significantly moves up the timeline, “finding that more than a quarter of the weather stations around the world could expect to experience lethal heat at least once a decade at 3.6 degrees F (2 degrees C) of warming” is an emergency alarm.
Thank you for including the models, which demonstrate the impact highly vulnerable areas could experience by mid-century and the fact that our northeastern United States can conservatively expect to experience the same lethal heat events in our grandchildren’s lifetimes. This article is certainly an effective call to action.
Vicki Amalfitano
Belmont