Why did New Bedford lose a popular UMass art program?

The university’s callous treatment of the students and its abandonment of a building considered a cornerstone of New Bedford’s downtown revitalization created a controversy that has been extensively covered by The New Bedford Light. It’s a complicated mess that raises serious questions. Public-private partnerships have an important place in state government as a way to encourage economic development. But this one deserves more scrutiny. Somewhere around $60 million in taxpayer money was spent on the Star Store over the past two decades — with no accountability and, in the end, with no building acquisition, even though the 20-year lease included an option for the state to purchase it for $1 when it expired, which it had.

aFor 22 years, the state of Massachusetts paid a New Bedford developer tens of millions of dollars — the price of allowing the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to operate its College of Visual and Performing Arts out of a former department store building that was known as the Star Store. In August, right before the start of the fall semester, the university abruptly announced it was vacating the 110-year-old building, which is located in downtown New Bedford. Some of the 116 students who were taking art courses there are now taking them on the UMass Dartmouth campus. Some students pursuing a master’s degree were relocated to a nearby strip mall that houses a former Bed Bath & Beyond store. It’s not the learning experience they signed up for or what they thought their tuition would be paying for.

To state Senator Mark Montigny of New Bedford, the sour ending is “a mystery of bureaucracy and ineptness”; he’s the one who sponsored the original legislation that ultimately led to a lease arrangement between the state and developer Paul Downey, who, according to the deed, got the building for $1. Over the life of the lease, Montigny also made sure there was $2.7 million a year in the state budget to cover it. This budget cycle, Montigny did not support funding because, according to a letter he wrote to Governor Maura Healey in August, “it has become apparent that these public resources have either been squandered and/or exploited. This is evidenced by a building in significant disrepair despite tens of millions of taxpayer dollars invested into it with zero accountability to date.”

Downey, the developer, did not respond to an email seeking comment. A letter that Downey sent to Healey in August, which was obtained by The New Bedford Light, laid out the timeline of his arrangement with the state. The university took possession of the Star Store on Aug. 15, 2001. The original 20-year lease agreement expired on Aug. 14, 2021, and gave the state the option to buy the building for $1. That didn’t happen. Instead, the state extended the lease for a year. That one-year lease extension expired on Aug. 14, 2022. In the letter to Healey, the developer explained that in 2022 the university was required to send written notice of its desire to exercise the purchase option and that was not done within the time frame set by the lease. Since then, he wrote, the university “has been occupying the Star Store Building as a tenant at sufferance on a month-to-month basis.” However, in that letter to Healey, Downey also said he intended to gift the property to the state or convey the property for $1 despite the missed deadline.

But the University of Massachusetts doesn’t want the building — especially since there is no funding for it in this year’s budget. (Healey included funding for the lease payments in her budget proposal, but funding was removed by the Legislature during conference committee.) John Hoey, a spokesperson for Marty Meehan, the president of the five-campus university system, referred all questions about the matter to Mark Fuller, the chancellor of UMass Dartmouth.

In an interview, Fuller said that besides the $2.7 million the state was paying the developer, the university was paying another $400,000 a year for costs relating to maintenance, security, shuttle buses, and art equipment needed by the students. Today, the cost of acquiring the building is far more than $1, he said. In fact, he said he has been told it would cost $75 million to do what is necessary for university use. That’s the cost of what Fuller described as “deferred maintenance,” which includes big-ticket items like a new roof, new windows, and upgraded heating and cooling systems. With close to $700 million in deferred maintenance already necessary on the UMass Dartmouth campus, Fuller said the Star Store is just not affordable. Asked how he would assess the deal from the developer’s perspective, Fuller, a former business school dean, said, “I understand people are in business to make money, right? So I think the owner entered into this agreement understanding he was going to make money from it.”

If the $75 million estimate is accurate, why does the building need so much work? The lease payments, CommonWealth magazine reported, were supposed to go toward maintenance and capital improvements — did they?

Meanwhile, the abrupt move left students without the learning experience they anticipated. It also left New Bedford officials bemoaning the loss of an institutional anchor that contributed great energy and spirit to its downtown.

“This was an important institution, not just to downtown New Bedford but to all of southeastern Massachusetts,” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said. “I am thinking this problem was avoidable. I am trying to put it all back together. It’s an uphill battle, but I will do my best.”

Mitchell said he’s talking to Healey and other Healey administration officials. Montigny said he, too, is pushing the administration. “This has made a huge difference in my city. ... I want studios and students and art in some piece of that building,” Montigny said.

In a statement to the editorial board, a spokesperson for Healey said: “Our administration is committed to supporting the economic vitality of New Bedford and the region. We have heard the concerns raised by local officials and the community, and we continue to be in discussion about the best steps forward for the Star Store building.”

The best steps forward should include a hard look back.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.