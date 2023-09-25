Why is it OK to use electric shock on people with disabilities?

The editorial in the Sept. 11 edition of the Globe regarding the use of electric shock therapy at the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton posits that all that’s required are “substantive reviews” of each individual subject to the machine (”Electric shock therapy is legal but needs oversight”). It would require additional investments in state agency staff and court staff. The editorial focuses too narrowly.

Does the Globe think that the 50 current individuals subject to electric shock at JRC are the only severely self-injurious people in the entire country, since JRC is the only place in the United States that utilizes this treatment? (Actually, it’s the only known place in the world that uses it.) Those individuals aren’t even the only people in Massachusetts with that level of disability who self-harm. Others are provided supports that help curb their behavior without resorting to electric prodding.

Electric shock is not allowed on any non-disabled person. Why should anyone think it’s alright to use on those who cannot defend themselves physically or verbally.

As for the “additional investment” that the editorial says is needed, I have no argument with that. But it should also include additional funding to pay direct care staff throughout the system to help keep people with disabilities safe and unshocked.

John Mahoney

Hanson