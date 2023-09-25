Dennis Eckersley, Doc Rivers among 2023 honorees at The Tradition

The Tradition announced the five Boston sports legends to be honored at the 22nd annual Sports Museum’s gala.

Dennis Eckersley (Red Sox), Doc Rivers (Celtics), Briana Scurry (USWNT), Bob Sweeney (Bruins), and Dana White (UFC) will all be celebrated Nov. 29 at TD Garden.

The fundraising event begins with a cocktail reception on the arena floor featuring and open bar and food. The main event will be talk-show-style interviews with each of the honorees, who will share stories from their time representing Boston.