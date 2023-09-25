Dennis Eckersley, Doc Rivers among 2023 honorees at The Tradition

The Tradition announced the five Boston sports legends to be honored at the 22nd annual Sports Museum’s gala.
Dennis Eckersley (Red Sox), Doc Rivers (Celtics), Briana Scurry (USWNT), Bob Sweeney (Bruins), and Dana White (UFC) will all be celebrated Nov. 29 at TD Garden.
The fundraising event begins with a cocktail reception on the arena floor featuring and open bar and food. The main event will be talk-show-style interviews with each of the honorees, who will share stories from their time representing Boston.
The Tradition 2023 honorees
- Eckersley, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004, pitched for the Red Sox from 1978-84, and returned as a reliever for the final year of his career in 1998. After his 23-year career in the majors, Eckersley found a second career providing captivating color commentary for Boston that lasted another 20 seasons until his retirement last year.
- Rivers spent nine seasons as head coach of the Celtics, ending his tenure with the third-most coaching wins in franchise history with 416. Rivers led the team to six Atlantic Division crowns, two finals appearances and one NBA title in 2008.
- Scurry played her college soccer career at UMass Amherst, where she tallied 37 career shutouts, and led the team to the national semifinals in 1993. As starting goalkeeper for the USWNT, Scurry won gold in two Olympics and won the 1999 World Cup.
- Sweeney, a Boxborough native, skated six seasons with the Bruins, including two 80-point seasons between 1986-1992. The former Boston College athlete has since dedicated his life to charity within the commonwealth and is now director of development for the Bruins Foundation.
- White has acted as the UFC president since 2001, after working his way up as a manager of several UFC fighters over the years. After a brief stint at UMass Boston, White began his boxing coaching career in a Southie gym while he worked as a bellhop and a bouncer around the city.
The recipient of the football legacy award will be released at a later date.
Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Sports Museum, the nonprofit institution that has served the Boston area for more than 40 years by providing educational programs to at-risk youth. Tickets are on sale at www.sportsmuseum.org/events/the-tradition.
Lauren Thomas can be reached at lauren.thomas@globe.com. Follow her @lauren_thomas30.